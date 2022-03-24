The staff at the Addy Sea Historic Oceanfront Inn in Bethany Beach is planning its First Annual Spring Fling Fundraiser, complete with live music, a raffle, and foods and beverages donated by local businesses.
Planned for 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, the event will be at the inn, at 99 Ocean View Parkway, and proceeds will benefit the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Tickets cost $20 and are available at www.addysea.com.
“We want to bring the community together — residents, businesses — everyone coming together and helping each other for a great cause,” General Manager Kate Galloway said.
“The way this came about is we were talking about a fundraiser and we thought we should do it to help the fire company since they are our local heroes. They work so hard every day. We spoke to a couple of the auxiliary ladies who work with the fire company, and we thought it was a fantastic idea. The fire department, they are amazing. We need to show our appreciation to them and to say ‘thank you.’ Also, a couple of new businesses have opened, and we want to point them out and welcome them as our neighbors,” she said.
Among festivities at the Spring Fling will be tours of Addy Sea, “steeped in more than a century of history and legend.”
“With its late-Victorian architecture, classic cedar shingles and gingerbread trimmings, the Addy Sea has become one of Bethany Beach’s most famous landmarks,” the website explains.
John M. Addy, who was one of Bethany’s original settlers, built the structure for his family in 1901. Since he was a plumber, it was the first building in the area to have indoor plumbing and gas lights. Many of the original fixtures, including tin ceilings and fireplaces, have been restored.
“The building is really cool. People will love seeing it,” Galloway said, adding that there are 13 rooms, with 12 available for guests to rent and the 13th used as a housekeeping room.
“Addy House is popular. We are on the beach. We have a private walkway. We have gourmet breakfasts in the morning and lunch in the afternoon. A pastry chef comes in every day and drops off something good that she makes, and we have a great staff,” she said.
The Addy Sea is owned by Jeff and Sherene Gravette, the third-generation innkeepers. Jeff is the son of the original owner, Roy Gravette, who bought the building in the 1970s. It was built in 1904.
Cathy Jane, an acoustic folk singer, will provide music at the Spring Fling. Gift certificates and baskets filled with goods will be raffled, and foods and beverages prepared by local restaurants will be served, including pork sliders, lasagna, popcorn, coffee and flavored ices.
Galloway said the goal is to raise more than $5,000.