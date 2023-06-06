Discounted tickets are on sale now for the 8th Annual Southern Delaware Wine Food & Music Festival. The first 100 tickets sold will be discounted for eager fest-goers!
“This event is the very best of coastal Delaware — our restaurants, chefs, breweries, wine and liquor merchants, and musicians,” said Executive Director Stacy LaMotta, who founded the festival in 2014. “We are expecting a sold-out crowd again this year.”
The Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival will take place at Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes on Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 3:30 p.m.
“We are so excited to be in our new venue supporting an amazing non-profit — Head Start Delaware,” said LaMotta. “We are so proud to not only provide an extraordinary experience for our guests but additionally raise more than $220,000 for various local charities over the past seven years.”
She said the popular event continues to be a local favorite
“Our first year, we raised $12,000 for our designated charity,” said LaMotta. “Last year’s recipient, Pathways to Success, received $38,000.”
This year’s non-profit recipient, Head Start and Early Head Start, provide early childhood education programs for children from birth to age 5. The service is offered at no cost to qualifying families.
“We embrace diversity and welcome children and families of all backgrounds and abilities including those with special needs,” said Laura Bartus, communications & engagement manager for Children & Families First. “We accept applications year-round, and our staff is fluent in English, Spanish and Creole.”
Head Start has 13 centers in Sussex and Kent counties.
The Southern Delaware festival is known for providing an array of culinary experiences with award-winning chefs. Guests will feast on selections from more than 20 local restaurants and beverages that include more than 100 varieties of wines, craft beers and cocktails. Ticketholders will be entertained by musicians in three different areas at the vineyards.
The signature event, the Chef Throwdown, will have a unique twist, as two teams of creative chefs battle in a “chop-style” competition. There will also be a silent auction with special packages to bid on, a wine wall and other surprises.
“It’s not only an amazingly indulgent day of wine, food and music, but it’s also a celebration of life, laughter, friendship and togetherness that gives back to and strengthens our community,” said LaMotta.
For information on becoming a sponsor, to volunteer or to purchase a ticket, visit www.sodelfest.com.