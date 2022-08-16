Cuisine prepared with local ingredients by award-winning chef Hari Cameron will be featured at the exclusive Farm-to-Table dinner experience that kicks off the 7th Annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival, on Friday evening Sept. 30.
It’s an evening where only 50 guests will indulge in dishes made from fresh locally-sourced ingredients in a feast created by Cameron. Refreshments will include cocktails and mock-tails from a mixologist, along with wines from around the globe.
As part of the evening’s program, they will learn about the journey Ingrid Hopkins, owner of Hopkins Heartland, has taken to preserve the natural beauty and historical integrity of the 1,000-acre farm.
“It is a story that began in the late 1800s and will continue on for many generations to come,” said Hopkins. “I am so fortunate to have this opportunity to not only join Stacy LaMotta, the heart, soul and founder of this festival, but to assist in the efforts to raise money for Children’s Beach House and Pathways to Success.
Sponsors and guests got to experience the beauty and expanse of the event’s new venue — the Covered Bridge at Hopkins Heartland — at the kick-off party last month.
“This event is the very best of coastal Delaware — our restaurants, breweries, wine merchants,” said LaMotta. “We are expecting a sold-out crowd this year.”
The Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 3:30 p.m. This is the first time that the Covered Bridge at Hopkins Heartland has been involved with a community charitable event.
This year, attendees will feast on food from more than 20 local restaurants, as well as beverages that include more than 75 varieties of wines, craft beers and cocktails. Participants will listen to music in different locations on the historic grounds. The signature event, The Chef Throwdown competition, will have a twist, as two teams of creative chefs battle in a “chop-style” competition! There also will be a silent auction with special packages on which to bid and other surprises.
The Southern Delaware festival provides an array of culinary experiences, award-winning chefs, and a wide variety of wines, beer and cocktails. The event, which was founded in 2014 by LaMotta, has raised close to $200,000 over the years for local charities.
“Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival is so much more than an amazingly indulgent day of wine, food & music. It’s a celebration of life, laughter, and friendship that returns each year’s proceeds into local non-profits doing important work to strengthen our community,” LaMotta said.
To purchase a ticket for the pre-event dinner or for the festival, go to www.sodelfest.com.