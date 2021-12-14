To celebrate Southern Delaware and to keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2022 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its 6th Annual Southern Delaware Tourism Photo Contest. Both locals and visitors from throughout the Mid-Atlantic and beyond are being invited and encouraged to enter.
Entries will be accepted beginning at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, through 5 p.m. on March 11, 2022, and winners will be announced Friday, March 25, 2022. There will be one grand prize-winning photo, as well as one winning photo in each of three categories. The categories are:
(1) Southern Delaware Trails — “Southern Delaware is ribboned with gorgeous walking, hiking, biking, and paddling trails and riverwalks. Show us photos of you, your family, and friends enjoying Southern Delaware’s scenic beauty — on foot or by pedal or paddle — along Sussex County’s named scenic trails or riverwalks.” Each photo must be taken in Sussex County, must include the name and location of the trail/riverwalk pictured, and must contain at least one person. Photos may be taken in any season.
(2) Southern Delaware Back Roads — “Southern Delaware’s story is about more than just our fabulous beaches and bustling beach towns. Sussex County’s agriculture lies at the heart of our fabulous Culinary Coast, is our county’s largest economic driver, and provides iconic scenery stretching out along miles of beautiful back roads that beckon road trippers to set out and explore. Send us your photos of the views, vistas, and roadside attractions that have captured your imaginations.” Photos must be taken in Sussex County. Each must contain the location and name of the road where it was taken. Photos may be taken in any season.
(3) Southern Delaware Family Fun — “There’s something special about gathering with people you love in a place you love. For generations, extended families have gathered in Southern Delaware to enjoy each other’s company in our towns, on our beaches, bays, boardwalks, and waterways, in our restaurants, our arts and entertainment venues, and at our attractions. Whether your family is related or a family of friends, we want to see the ways you enjoy yourselves when you gather here.” Photos must contain at least three people, must be taken in Sussex County, and must contain location/venue information. Vintage photos are welcome. Photos may be taken in any season.
Photo contest winners will be selected by Karl Teel, president of the Recreation News Media Group. All eligible photo entries will be uploaded by Southern Delaware Tourism to the Southern Delaware Tourism Instagram feed (@VisitSouthDel) with the hashtag #SoDelPhotoContest2022.
This year’s grand-prize winning photographer will receive a certificate for a three-night stay in a deluxe suite at the Bellmoor Inn & Spa in Rehoboth Beach (subject to blackout dates and restrictions); a $100 gift certificate for Henlopen City Oyster House, a $50 gift certificate good in any SoDel Concepts restaurant, a gift certificate for two tickets at Rehoboth Beach’s Clear Space Theatre and an annual Delaware State Parks pass.
Photo contest individual category prizes include:
• Southern Delaware Trails —A certificate for $300 toward a stay at Lewes’s Dogfish Inn (subject to blackout dates and restrictions), a $50 gift certificate good at the Big Chill Beach Club and an annual Delaware State Parks pass.
• Southern Delaware Back Roads — A two-night stay at Milton’s lovely Mansion Farm Inn (subject to blackout dates and restrictions), a $50 gift certificate good at any SoDel Concepts restaurant, and a $25 gift certificate for the Cottage Store at Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor in Milton.
• Southern Delaware Family Fun —A two-night stay, subject to blackouts and restrictions, at Rehoboth Beach’s Avenue Inn & Spa, recently named one of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice ”‘Best of the Best’ Top 25 Hotels — U.S.” In addition, the category winner will receive a $50 gift certificate for Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes, and two passes to Jungle Jims River Safari Waterpark in Rehoboth Beach.
To enter, go to VisitSouthernDelaware.com/southern-delaware-tourism-photo-contest between midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022. Winners will be notified via email on Friday, March 25, 2022.
For detailed information and full contest rules, visit https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/southern-delaware-tourism-photo-contest.