To celebrate Southern Delaware and to keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2021 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its 5th Annual Southern Delaware Tourism Photo Contest.
Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from Jan. 1 until 5 p.m. on March 12, 2021. Winners will be announced Friday, March 26. There will be one Grand Prize-winning photo as well as one winning photo in each of three categories. The categories are:
Southern Delaware Lifestyle: Show how you live your best life in southern Delaware. All photos must contain at least one person and have been taken in Sussex County. Photos from any season are welcome. Locations could include southern Delaware trails, beaches, bays, waterways, downtowns, businesses, restaurants, in boats, on kayaks, paddleboards or tractors, etc.
Favorite Southern Delaware Souvenirs: Send a photo of your favorite southern Delaware souvenir! It can be from last summer or from decades ago. It can be something you found or something you purchased. Each entry must include a note explaining where you got your souvenir and why it has special meaning for you.
Southern Delaware Wildlife: Southern Delaware’s abundant wildlife is one of its biggest attractions. From the spring migration to the annual horseshoe crab spawning, to our visiting snow geese, ospreys and seals and resident eagles, otters, deer and foxes, we share our beautiful part of the world with many finned, feathered and furry neighbors. Send your best photos of Southern Delaware Wildlife. Note: They seek images obtained in the wild under natural conditions and in an ethical manner that places the welfare of wildlife above the photographer’s desire to obtain an image. Photographers should make every effort to avoid any action that might interfere with natural wildlife behavior or habituate wild animals to humans.
Photo contest winners will be selected by Karl Teel, president of The Recreation News Media Group. All eligible photo entries will be uploaded by Southern Delaware Tourism to the Southern Delaware Tourism Instagram feed (@VisitSouthDel) with the hashtag #SoDelPhotoContest2021.
Grand Prize: A two-night stay at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites.
Additional Category Prizes are:
- Southern Delaware Lifestyle: A two-night stay at the pet-friendly Hyatt Place Dewey Beach.
- Southern Delaware Souvenirs: A two-night stay at the pet-friendly Canalside Inn in Rehoboth Beach.
- Southern Delaware Wildlife: Gift certificates for an Eco Tour or Osprey Banding Tour with Cape Water Taxi, a Paddle Tour with Quest Adventures, and an annual pass to Delaware State Parks.
To enter, email your photo/s to SoDelPhotos@gmail.com between midnight on Jan. 1, 2021 and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12. Be sure to read all entry and eligibility rules and requirements prior to submission. Winners will be notified via email on Friday, March 26.
For detailed information and full contest rules, visit https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/southern-delaware-tourism-photo-contest.