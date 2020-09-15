Southern Delaware Toastmasters is inviting residents of the community to its bi-monthly club meetings to learn how to improve their public speaking and leadership skills.
The mission of the club is to “provide a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.” In addition to hearing speeches and learning the fundamentals of public speaking and leadership skills, guests will be given ample opportunity to participate in impromptu speaking.
Southern Delaware Toastmasters meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone interested joining is being encouraged to contact the club by visiting their website at 1003044.toastmastersclubs.org or by visiting the Facebook page under Southern Delaware Toastmasters Club. The link to join the meeting will be shared upon request.
At this time, there is no timeline for when the club will resume in-person meetings. However, when they resume in-person meetings, they will continue to meet at the Georgetown Public Library, located at 123 West Pine Street, Georgetown.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, visit www.toastmasters.org.