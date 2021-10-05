Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (SDTR) is inviting Delmarva residents back to the barn. After the pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020, event chairperson Jennifer Swingle recently announced that SDTR is resuming its annual Barn Dance this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the covered, open-air arena at the SDTR farm, located at 17170 Harbeson Road in Milton, people are being invited to come out for an evening of live music, line dancing and barbecue.
Food is being provided by Whole Roast Barbecue, and the rockin’ country sounds of the Mason Dixon Band, with opening act Joey Fulkerson, will be featured. There will also be bourbon tastings, an open bar, a live auction and, for the brave, a mechanical bull. In between a turn on the bull and bidding on a Ford pickup, attendees can take advantage of a Western-themed photo opportunity with local photographer Deny Howeth.
The event is SDTR’s largest annual fundraiser, and organizers noted that community support is critical to maintaining operations at their farm, helping to continue providing equine-based therapy to local residents with physical and emotional challenges, and their families.
“The Barn Dance lets SDTR’s neighbors accomplish two things: supporting an important local non-profit organization, while enjoying a one-of-a-kind night out. To those saying. ‘I can’t dance,’ don’t worry. Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding has arranged for a night of lessons to help you.”
People can learn line dance basics or practice their moves with instructor Marian Fetherolf on Friday, Oct. 15, at the SDTR barn, from 6 to 9 p.m.
For additional information or to order tickets for the dance or the line-dance lessons, go to SDTR’s website at www.sdtrhr.com and click the Events tab. Mandated COVID-19 protocols at the time of the dance will be followed. Masks are requested for unvaccinated individuals.