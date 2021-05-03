The Southern Delaware Chorale, under the direction of Colin Armstrong with accompanist and Assistant Director Sarah Rose, will be presenting a 30-minute free concert titled “A Summer Sing” on Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown. Selections will include songs from “Silver Screen and Stage” that include Broadway and film music.
Due to COVID-19, the Southern Delaware Chorale suspended all activities in March of 2020, along with every other choir around the world. They finally began Zoom video-conferenced rehearsals in January, and began in-person, masked and distanced small group sectionals March 30. Because most members became vaccinated, the group began full, socially-distanced, masked rehearsals at Crossroads Community Church on April 27.
“The Southern Delaware Chorale is delighted to finally come together in a limited and safe way to share the joy that is choral singing,” representatives said.
For the safety of all during the June 6 event, masks must be worn by the audience, and social distancing will be adhered to. The singers, artistic director and accompanist will also be wearing masks and will be socially distanced.
“We hope that you will be able to join us for this joyful celebration of singing.”