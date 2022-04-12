Under the direction of Colin Armstrong and assistant director and accompanist Sarah Rose, the Southern Delaware Chorale is inviting the public to join them on “A Choral Odyssey.” Their concert, featuring songs about journeys, will be held on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.
The journey encompasses classical selections by Dvorak, Casals, Elgar and Monteverdi, as well as more modern pieces by Kate Rusby, Victor Johnson and Jay Ungar. From “Underneath the Stars” to “Thoughts of Home” and “Away From the Roll of the Sea,” the chorale will entertain with melodies inspired by travels.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and are available on the website at www.southerndelawarechorale.org, at the door or from any chorale member. Accompanied children younger than 17 are being invited to attend free of charge.