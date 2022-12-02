A popular semi-aquatic mammal just might make a guest appearance at the concert Classic Holiday Favorites on Sunday, Dec. 4.
“Santa won’t be there, but there may be a hippopotamus or two at this concert, because it’s for the whole family,” said Denise Adkins, president of Southern Delaware Chorale, whose members will perform at 3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church on Holland Glade Road in Rehoboth Beach.
Holiday favorites will be sung by members, who are from area towns including Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Seaford and Rehoboth Beach.
Admission to the show, expected to last about 90 minutes, costs $25 for adults and is free for everyone 17 or younger. Proceeds will benefit the Chorale’s general operating budget and pay the artistic director and assistant directors, said Adkins, a retired music teacher.
“There will be all classic favorites, songs people know — ‘Do You Hear What I Hear?’ ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘The Christmas Song’ — fun arrangements. Three sing-alongs are planned, for ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,’ ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas.’ We will sing ‘The Halleluiah Chorus’ right before intermission. We will end with ‘I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,’” she said.
“This is a very light concert for us, with all songs people know. We have a really cool arrangement of ‘Deck the Halls.’ We also have a smaller group that will be singing two songs,” she said.
Door prizes, with chances included in the price of the admission, will be awarded, including gift cards for Confucius Chinese Cuisine restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, Redners Markets and SoDel Concepts restaurants; free golf from Peninsula Golf & Country Club; and a mini-concert at the home of the winner performed by one of the Chorale members who is a professional guitarist and singer.
Currently, the Chorale has 58 members. New members can join on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown. No audition is required. Members pay $60 in annual dues.
The Chorale offers a Lee Mitchell Scholarship for high school juniors and seniors attending Sussex County schools. It is named for a professional musician who had a relationship with the Chorale.
“We’re hoping to have somebody starting in January,” Adkins said, adding that students in all Sussex County schools are eligible, but they are required to audition for the scholarship. If they are selected, they will sing with the Chorale and receive $1,000 to be used for voice lessons. They will sing a solo in one concert and receive performance attire free of charge. Anyone interested can get more information at www.southerndelawarechorale.org.