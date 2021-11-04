Under the direction of Colin Armstrong and assistant director and accompanist Sarah Rose, the Southern Delaware Chorale will present a winter concert titled “Sing Joyfully” on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth.
The 60-member chorale will perform music from the renaissance, baroque, classical and modern eras, including works by Praetorius, Handel, Mozart and Holst. The concert includes “Hope for Resolution,” a modern work by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory written about South African apartheid. Audience participation will be encouraged for the chorale’s “sing-alongs” of several classic holiday favorites.
Tickets cost $25 and are available online at www.southerndelawarechorale.org. Tickets are also available from any SDC member or at the door on the day of the concert. Credit cards are accepted online and at the door.