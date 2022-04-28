South Bethany loves its Little Free Libraries, a book exchange program where readers are encouraged to share a book or take a book. The Little Free Library program is the “world’s largest book-sharing movement,” and offers book exchanges or marketplaces for reading materials in outdoor stands. South Bethany has installed three such lending libraries (four boxes) around the town and Frank Weisgerber is the craftsman who creates them.
Last week, as part of the South Bethany Earth Day celebration, the Community Enhancement Committee (CEC), led by outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Sue Callaway, the town improved these quaint little bookshelves to make the durable. The issue in a beach town is that salt spray and wind often tear apart conventionally constructed book holding box devices.
“The weather here and the salt air just beat them up,” said Weisgerber, whom himself had served on the Town Council with Callaway and communications councilperson Edie Dondero, also in attendance at installation. “I have spent 10 years working on our CEC —and cypress or other wood doesn’t last as long as PVC pipe for the libraries!”
“We appreciate the contributions of the South Bethany property owners who contributed to our little free library creations,” said Callaway. She and a dozen townsfolk carefully placed books on the shelving units in the lovely boxes.
“I served on the council with Sue,” said Weisgerber. “She had been on a vacation travel trip and saw these free lending libraries and decided we should make something locally in South Bethany. My wife has served with Sue on the CEC and said: ‘Frank can make something more durable.’”
He designed a quaint British Phone Booth-inspired model for the Town Hall along with a schoolhouse themed little free library for kids on Evergreen just near the parking lot. The “phone booth” is a three-story endeavor holding lots of great mystery and adventure books perfect for a beach day.
“First you have to figure out the dimensions so the shelves can hold books of various sizes,” said Weisberger. “I constructed them with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe and plastics to handle the tough weather conditions. Now we have three Little Free Library sites and four total bookshelves.”
“I actually do this because I am trying to avoid my wife’s ‘honey-do’ listing,” joked Weisberger. He estimated that it takes 60-75 hours of time to build these boxes and bookshelves and he approaches them by working a couple hours every day until completion.
“If you Google map or search online for ‘libraries in our area,’ these little libraries boxes will come-up,” (in search engines), he added. “Now Little Free Libraries have become a movement around the U.S.A.”