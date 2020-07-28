Gallery One in Ocean View this week announced its August show theme, “Sounds I Saw,” which is open to the public from July 29 through Sept. 1. “Sounds I Saw” features paintings illustrating the sounds of the area, at the beach.
While the show’s title may sound confusing, there is actually a rare condition called synesthesia, in which there is an association of sounds with colors, or in some people, colors are triggered when musical notes or keys are being played. Synesthetes (as they are called) can literally see music.
“In all of us, each one of our senses stimulate a different area of the brain. Looking at a bright yellow wall, for example, will light up the primary visual cortex, at the rear of your brain. You may also feel like you can ‘taste’ the color of the wall while you look at it. So, when you are sitting on the beach enjoying the ‘music’ of your environment, what images and colors flood your mind?”
Michelle Marshall’s acrylic painting “Sound of a Summer Day” depicts the laughter of children playing in the waves, an overheard conversation between friends, gulls squawking in the distance, the smell of the sea, all creating mental images of vibrant hues of yellow and orange and deep blue.
The “white noise” of gulls in the background, creates an ethereal blue feeling in Lesley McCaskill’s acrylic painting, “Flight,” where the clouds and blue sky swirl like waves around the birds. Or there is the less-often-heard sound of herons, as in both Cheryl Wisbrock’s acrylic painting “Dune Flyers” and Dale Sheldon’s acrylic “Heron IV.”
Laura Hickman’s “Early Summer Morning, Bethany Beach,” in oil, aims to capture the sound of stillness and gentle waking that the morning emits, all the more precious due to its fleeting nature. And speaking of the sounds of morning, Joyce Condry’s “Woody” in acrylic puts an image to her morning listening ritual.
Marybeth Paterson’s oil painting, “Garden Song” aims to sing with vibrant summer color. She said she feels that “the times we are living in are being reflected in the sounds that we are immersed in,” and her painting is reflecting her belief that the birds are singing more loudly, the bees in the garden are buzzing more noisily, the sound of laughter in back yards is more exuberant.
And on a slightly divergent “note,” artist Scott Broadfoot brings his classical approach to the challenge of depicting sound, albeit by depicting silence. In “Quiet as a Mouse” oil. Broadfoot’s still-life derives its inspiration from European still-lives and their symbolic depictions, which became particularly popular with the middle class during the 17th century.
The secret meanings behind the painting’s objects and their unofficial language spawned several sub-genres, including floral still-life, breakfast paintings, banquet still-life and vanitas. The ground-dwelling mouse appears in many master still-life paintings and was a symbol for being frugal, quiet and prudent.
Gallery One, located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is always staffed by an artist. (Face masks and social distancing are required, and to ensure safety of all, they may limit the number of visitors at any one time.) For more information, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com.