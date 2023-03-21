The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced this week the orchestral debut of Elizabeth Song, the winner of the MSO’s Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition this past January. Song — 13-year-old fourth-year Juilliard pre-college violin student — won the concerto competition’s first prize, along with a $2,000 cash prize, and thus was the featured soloist in the MSO’s recent March concert series, which took place on Thursday, March 9, in Easton, Md.; Friday, March 10, in Ocean Pines, Md.; and Saturday, March 11, in Rehoboth Beach.
“Ms. Song’s performance of Henri Vieuxtemps’ ‘Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Minor’ was nothing short of breathtaking,” MSO representatives said. “With her virtuosic technique and musicality, she brought new life to this beloved work, earning thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience.”
“Elizabeth Song’s performance was a true highlight of our March concerts,” said Michael Repper, music director of the MSO. “Her artistry and technical mastery were simply stunning, and it was a privilege to make music with her.”
In addition to Song’s performance, the MSO’s March concert series featured a program of classical music including Johannes Brahms’ “Tragic Overture” and Florence Price’s “Symphony No. 1 in E Minor.”
“We are grateful to our audience for their support of the MSO and the arts in our community,” said Repper. “We are committed to bringing the highest quality classical music to the Delmarva peninsula, and we look forward to sharing more beautiful music with our audience in the future.”
Song currently studies with Masao Kawasaki. Previously, she studied with I Hao Lee and Jiwon Kim. She is the current concertmaster of the North Jersey Regions Middle School Orchestra. She is also a Laureate of the Chicago International Violin Competition (2022). As the winner of Juilliard Pre-College under-14 concerto competition, she will perform Joseph Bologne’s “Chevalier de Saint-Georges Violin Concerto in A Major, Opus 5, No. 2” with the Juilliard Pre College String Orchestra on May 13.
This summer, she will attend the Morningside Music Bridge Program, a full scholarship program at New England Conservatory in Boston.
A complete schedule of the MSO’s 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.