The Freeman Arts Pavilion is partnering with the Jolly Trolley to offer shuttle service to a variety of performances at Freeman Arts Pavilion this season.
Pickup locations will be in the front parking lot of the Home Depot (nearest to Route 1) in Lewes; Rehoboth Gateway Shopping Center in Rehoboth Beach; Jolly Trolley Stop Reed Street and Grotto Pizza in Dewey Beach; and at the Marketplace at Sea Colony near Bethany Beach.
The cost per person for the roundtrip service would be $30 from Lewes; $25 from Rehoboth Beach; $20 from Dewey Beach or $15 from Bethany Beach.
The shuttle will drop patrons off at Freeman Arts Pavilion approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of the performance, unless otherwise noted, for these shows:
- Indigo Girls
- Jake Owen
- Clint Black
- Fitz & The Tantrums
- REO Speedwagon
- Train*
- Foreigner*
- The Beach Boys*
- The Commodores*
- Melissa Etheridge*
- Lynyrd Skynyrd*
Public on-sale for performances in August and September (marked with *) will take place no later than June 10.
For more information about the service, including pickup and departure times, as well as safety protocols, or to purchase pay-per-seat tickets for a specific event, visit www.jollytrolley.com or call (302) 644-0400.