Jolly Trolley Shuttle service

Jolly Trolley shuttle service will be offered for select shows at the Freeman Arts Pavilion this summer. Stops include Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Sea Colony.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

The Freeman Arts Pavilion is partnering with the Jolly Trolley to offer shuttle service to a variety of performances at Freeman Arts Pavilion this season.

Pickup locations will be in the front parking lot of the Home Depot (nearest to Route 1) in Lewes; Rehoboth Gateway Shopping Center in Rehoboth Beach; Jolly Trolley Stop Reed Street and Grotto Pizza in Dewey Beach; and at the Marketplace at Sea Colony near Bethany Beach.

The cost per person for the roundtrip service would be $30 from Lewes; $25 from Rehoboth Beach; $20 from Dewey Beach or $15 from Bethany Beach.

The shuttle will drop patrons off at Freeman Arts Pavilion approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of the performance, unless otherwise noted, for these shows:

  • Indigo Girls
  • Jake Owen
  • Clint Black
  • Fitz & The Tantrums
  • REO Speedwagon
  • Train*
  • Foreigner*
  • The Beach Boys*
  • The Commodores*
  • Melissa Etheridge*
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd*

Public on-sale for performances in August and September (marked with *) will take place no later than June 10.

For more information about the service, including pickup and departure times, as well as safety protocols, or to purchase pay-per-seat tickets for a specific event, visit www.jollytrolley.com or call (302) 644-0400.