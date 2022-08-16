Cat & Mouse Press of Lewes recently announced the winners of the 2022 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest. A panel of six judges made the selections, which will be published in an anthology titled “Beach Holidays.” The book will be available by the end of the year.
Browseabout Books of Rehoboth Beach is the contest sponsor and will be awarding $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. Each judge also selected a story for special recognition.
The top stories in the contest were:
• First place — “Death by Chocolate,” Renée Rockland, Rehoboth Beach;
• Second place — “Labor (Day) of Love,” Katherine Melvin, Montgomery Village, Md.;
• Third place — “Sorry, Not Sorry, Wrong Number,” Robin Hill-Page Glanden, Newark.
Judges’ awards went to:
• “An Almost Perfect Day in April,” Jean Youkers, Hockessin;
• “Blue House,” Justin Stoeckel, Seaford;
• “Every Holiday,” Lonn Braender, Washington Crossing, Pa.;
• “Homebase,” Anna Beck, Lewes;
• “Take a Chance on Me,” Madison Hallman, Bethany Beach; and
• “Taking the Plunge,” Renée Rockland, Rehoboth Beach.
Other stories selected included:
• “Big Wind and Big Water,” Tony Houck, Harrisonburg, Va.;
• “DALD Day,” David Strauss, Bel Air, Md.;
• “Dear Alice,” June Flavin, Wilmington;
• “Ethereal,” Steve Saulsbury, Centreville, Md.;
• “Fall Ball,” Doretta Warnock, Frankford;
• “Fourth of July Fundango,” Doug Harrell, Wilmington;
• “Home for the Hallow Days,” Terri Clifton, Milford;
• “It Was a Good Day to Fly a Kite,” Michael Morley, Grove City, Pa.;
• “Mummers in the time of Y2K,” Nina Phillips, Wilmington;
• “Power of Three,” Mary Ann Hillier, Raleigh, N.C.;
• “Summer Valentine’s Day,” David Cooper, East Petersburg, Pa.;
• “The Bench,” Krystina Schuler, Middletown;
• “The Best Worst Holiday Ever, Jeanie Blair, Newark;
• “The Cottage on Washington St.,” Denise Stout, Bel Air, Md.;
• “The Eternal Ocean,” Eric Compton, Bethany Beach;
• “The Hannukah Bush of Rehoboth,” Mady Segal, College Park, Md.;
• “The Legend of the Waxing Moon,” Linda Chambers, Baltimore, Md.; and
• “Tidings Of Comfort and…Lizards?!,” Susan Walsh, Clearwater, Fla.
The annual Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest invites writers to submit stories of 500 to 3,500 words that feature Rehoboth Beach and fit that year’s theme. The theme for 2022 was “Beach Holidays.” Judges for the 2022 contest were: Jackson Coppley, Lois Hoffman, Dennis Lawson, Mary Pauer, Dylan Roche and Candace Vessella.
Cat & Mouse Press was established “to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region.” The company publishes a free weekly newsletter for writers, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/catandmousepress.