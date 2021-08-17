Cat & Mouse Press of Lewes this week announced the winners of the 2021 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest. A panel of six judges selected 24 stories, which will be published as a collection titled “Beach Secrets.” The book will be available by November.
Browseabout Books of Rehoboth Beach is the contest sponsor and will be awarding $500 for the first place winner, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. Each judge also selected a story for special recognition.
Top stories and their authors this year included:
- First place — “Driftwood Days,” Steve Saulsbury, Centreville, Md.;
- Second place — “Oma,” Kim DeCicco, Lewes; and
- Third place — “The Summer Jar,” Donald Challenger, Lewes.
Judges’ awards went to:
- “The Attic,” Ellen Krawczak, Ocean Pines, Md.;
- “Bug Spray and a Ponytail,” Tony Houck, Fredericksburg, Va.;
- “The Companion,” Nancy Walker, Rehoboth Beach;
- “Grease Monkey Baby,” Nina Phillips, Wilmington;
- “Independence Day,” Renee Rockland, Ellicott City, Md.; and
- “Secrets in the Attic,” MaryAlice Meli, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Other stories selected included:
- “At the Water’s Edge,” Carly Tagen-Dye, Rehoboth Beach;
- “Beach Misses,” Lonn Braender, Washington Crossing, Pa.;
- “Billy’s Night Out,” Elizabeth Ellers, Aldie, Va.;
- “Chance Encounters,” Sarah Barnett, Rehoboth Beach;
- “Loose Lips,” Peter Keeble, Lewes;
- “Lucky the Chicken,” David Cooper, East Petersburg, Pa.;
- “Out of the Blue,” Justin Stoeckel, Millsboro;
- “Posturing,” Frances Grote, Rehoboth Beach;
- “Rock Star,” Jeanie Blair, Newark;
- “Say Yes,” Renee Rockland, Ellicott City, Md.;
- “Secret Message,” Carl Frey, Lewes;
- “The Cruciverbalist,” Katherine Melvin, Montgomery Village, Md.;
- “The Merrifield Affair,” Linda Budzinski, Sterling, Va.;
- “Undercover Daughter,” Doug Harrell, Wilmington; and
- “Where Do I Begin?” Phil Giunta, Allentown, Pa.
The annual Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest invites writers to submit stories of 500-3,500 words that feature Rehoboth Beach and fit that year’s theme. The theme for 2021 was “Beach Secrets.” Judges for the 2021 contest were: Tyler Antoine, Lois Hoffman, Pat Marinelli, Mary Pauer, Ron Sauder and Candace Vessella.
Cat & Mouse Press was established to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region. The company publishes a free weekly newsletter for writers, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/catandmousepress.