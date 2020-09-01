The Delmarva Shorebirds announced this week that they will be hosting their second Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, Sept. 18, presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change & Hudson Behavioral Health. The fireworks will take place at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md., where cars will be parked socially-distanced, with the parking lot opening at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show beginning around 9 p.m.
“The outpouring support from the community for the first Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular was incredible, and we are thrilled to partner with Valvoline Instant Oil Change & Hudson Behavioral Health for another community-centered Fireworks Spectacular,” said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. “Each and every fireworks show, we strive to bring our community together and we are happy to provide our fans with a fun, engaging event as we continue to welcome people back to Perdue Stadium albeit in a different format than we have all become accustomed to.”
Parking passes to the drive-in fireworks event cost $12.40 per vehicle (including fees) and must be purchased online through the Shorebirds’ online parking service, Clutch. To purchase passes for the Shorebirds Drive-In Spectacular on Sept. 18, visit www.theshorebirds.com.
During the Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular, vehicles will be parked socially distant in the Shorebirds Parking Lot. While the preference is for guests to remain inside their vehicles, fans will be allowed to exit their vehicles to sit in a truck bed or the back seat of an SUV, and may sit outside adjacent to their vehicle, but will be required to remain alongside their vehicle and social distance from other people at all times.
With that in mind, the parking lot will be limited to the first 500 cars, so people should purchase passes online prior to arrival. Attendees should plan to arrive to the stadium through the Lot B entrance by 8:30 p.m., as Hobbs Road will be closed starting at 8:50 p.m. People must purchase passes prior to their arrival, due to social-distancing guidelines. All vehicles must be able to fit within one regular parking spot, as RVs, buses and oversized vehicles are not permitted.
All concessions, restrooms and the Shorebirds offices that are located inside Arthur W. Perdue Stadium will be closed, and fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium during the event. Those attending should follow the instructions of the Shorebirds staff once arriving at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Fox Sports 960 is the flagship station of the Shorebirds and will present the musical soundtrack for the fireworks around 9 p.m. Attendees can listen on-air at AM 960 or through a free download of the iHeart Radio App, under Fox Sports 960.
For any questions or for more information, visit the website at theshorebirds.com to view the A-to-Z for the Shorebirds Drive-In Fireworks.