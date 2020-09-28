Envious machinations and evil intentions take hold in American Shakespeare Center’s “Othello,” streaming from Monday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 18, via the Lewes Public Library. The show was shot in four-camera cinema-quality and recorded from the stage of the Blackfriars Playhouse.
After registering for the performance, participants will receive a link and password allowing them free, unlimited online, on-demand access to stream the show anytime during the week of Oct. 12-18. They can watch the show more than once, re-watch specific scenes, or skip around — whatever they choose.
Directed by ASC Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny, this production of Shakespeare’s tragedy of racism and jealousy promises to bring audiences to the edge of their seats. Acclaimed actress Jessika D. Williams, who has won a cult following from her appearance on the television series “Doctor Who,” appears in the title role of Othello. Opposite Williams is veteran actor-manager John Harrell as the malevolent Iago. It’s a struggle between good and evil when these two titanic talents square off.
On Friday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m., viewers can take their experience beyond the virtual performance of “Othello” by joining a live, interactive Q&A with the director, cast and crew for an inside, behind-the-scenes view of their experience conceptualizing, creating and performing in the show.
“Ask anything you like! A talkback is the perfect opportunity to get the inside track on what goes into the making and performing of a show,” organizers said.
Separate registration for the Q&A event is required. After registering, participants will receive a link and password to join the talkback.
ASC is among the first not-for-profit companies in North America to produce live theater for in-person audiences since the pandemic shut the performing arts industry down in March. As part of its 2020 SafeStart Season, the company offered audiences three ways to enjoy performances this summer: online via BlkFrs LIVE; appropriately socially distanced at the Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor stage; and outdoors on the lawn of the Blackburn Inn & Conference Center.
“More than anything, the 2020 season is about offering audiences the vital connection they get from live performance. From the outset, we recognized that an important part of doing that in these conditions was meeting people where they were, and where they could feel safe,” said McSweeny, “Since not everyone will want — or be able — to visit us in person, through BlkFrs LIVE we are bringing the Playhouse experience to them.”
BlkFrsTV offers Lewes-area audiences asynchronized viewing of ASC’s new production of “Othello” through partnership with the Lewes Public Library. The comprehensive “Virtual Tour” program is designed to make it possible for people to experience the joy of Shakespeare in performance and the magic of the Blackfriars Playhouse from far away.
The productions of the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, Va., are designed to be intimate in scale, yet epic in scope. The company utilizes Shakespeare’s staging conditions (universal lighting, minimal sets, character doubling, cross-gender casting, and live music) to blend Shakespeare’s stagecraft with a modern sensibility. That approach to the work of Shakespeare and his contemporaries is what led the UK Telegraph to call ASC “one of the most accomplished Shakespeare companies in the United States.”
The Lewes Public Library Shakespeare Festival has provided a platform for the celebration of the spoken word since its inception in 2016, bringing free lectures, demonstrations, workshops, recitals, concerts and performances to the area. Beginning this year, programming has outgrown the week-long Festival proper and now includes public professional and amateur performances of live theater, reader’s theater, poetic and musical artistry, and lectures throughout the year.
People can sign up now on the library’s website at lewes.lib.de.us, on the Virtual Programs for Adults webpage.