Legend says that the Easter Bunny visited Selbyville and hopped all over town. But there was a hole in his basket, so he dropped eggs all over, too. Can local kids follow the clues on a scavenger hunt to find all the eggs downtown?
The Selbyville Public Library is hosting this Downtown Selbyville Easter Egg Hunt from March 18 to March 28, and families can complete it at their convenience.
Kids will begin with a list of clues about the places where Easter eggs (printed posters) may be found. Solve the riddle, walk down the street, spot the eggs and then write the location (such as a business name) on the form.
The library will post the clues and collect the answers, using an online form. (Available in English and Spanish. Visit www.selbyvillelibrary.org and click the “Easter Egg Hunt” link.) The library computers are available for public use (by appointment only) midday on Tuesdays and on Thursday afternoons.
Of course, the Easter Bunny also left candy and toys for the helpful children who help find those eggs and submit the completed form. Families can pick up prizes at the library during operating hours (call to schedule an appointment).
“Hint: people should probably park somewhere near the post office, and then they can follow the clues. We designed the path to be very safe, so that you should only have to cross at stop signs or at crosswalks,” said Library Director Kelly Kline. “We thought if we had children participating, maybe some of them are old enough to be in town without a parent, so we didn’t want them to be running around in the middle of the street.”
By the time they return to their vehicle, the walk should be about one mile. Scavenger-hunters are being urged to use caution when crossing streets, to maintain social distance and to wear masks when required.
“It gets the family outside, it gets them moving, it gets them experiencing our downtown area and getting more [acquainted] with it,” said Megan Bunting, youth services coordinator.
Bunting helped organize Selbyville’s big community Easter event for several years, which brought the library, churches and various businesses together. This time, the library is hosting, and business partners are displaying the eggs.
The 2020 community egg hunt was canceled “right in the thick of it with COVID,” Kline said. “We weren’t sure if we could even touch things; it was such an unstable time.” Now, in 2021, “We know that people still have apprehension about gathering, and we thought this was the best way to do it. Also, this was the best way for families who have been cooped up in front of screens all winter to get out and see the town. … It’s just a nice opportunity for people to look at their community a different way.”
The scavenger hunt could just slow things down and let people enjoy the challenge again, especially as so many public Easter hunts can feel like 60-second free-for-alls.
Like many public libraries, Selbyville’s library considers itself a community service center.
“That is what the library is all about. We’re here to fill needs. Sometimes that’s information; sometimes that’s in service of physical needs, like the summer lunch program. We also like to be creative in finding ways to bring families together,” Bunting said. “Easter’s fun. It marks the beginning of spring and being outside and family gatherings. … We had such a wet, yucky February, so I think people are even more excited to get outside.”
Across the country, librarians have continued to offer virtual programs for the public, and the Selbyville library even assembles the necessary craft kits for virtual craft programs, so people can pick up the supplies they need for the online meet-up. This March, in addition to the book clubs and Zumba days, people can look for the découpage Easter egg crafts, origami practice and even preschool jellybean kits.
But this spring, Bunting said, she hopes to host more of the library’s regular programs outdoors, including the Summer Reading Program kickoff on June 3.
Find more details at the online “Events Calendar” at www.selbyvillelibrary.org.
The Selbyville Public Library can be reached at 11 Main Street or by calling (302) 436-8195. Operating hours vary from Monday to Friday.