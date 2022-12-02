About eight area fire companies will display fire trucks and equipment when they ride in the annual Selbyville Christmas Parade.
Planned for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the parade will begin at the old Town Hall on Church Street, progress down Hosier Street and end at Town Hall on Church Street, where the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company will sell oyster sandwiches, chicken tenders, french fries, hot chocolate and water, and the Selbyville Community Club will have hotdogs and hot chocolate for sale.
“This will be the largest parade we have seen in the last couple years, with over 80 entries,” Selbyville Town Councilman Rick Duncan said. “Several bands will be there playing music. There are a lot of fire departments coming to display their apparatus, from Girdletree, Md., and all around.
“Santa Claus will be there, coming in on The Buffalo — the historic firetruck. It’s the oldest piece of equipment, from 1937. We hope the weather will hold out, and everybody will enjoy it and all the food vendors. I will be there. All the council will be there. This is our 60-something-th year having this parade,” Duncan said.
Selbyville Library Director Kelly Kline, who will be a judge at this year’s parade, said the library has had tables at past parades.
“The parade is one of those things that is a tradition, and it makes the town special. I love to see the marching bands. That’s my favorite. I was in marching band, so I have an appreciation for what goes into getting all the kids there,” she said.
The public is welcome to attend.