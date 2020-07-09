Here’s what happens when a curious cat situates himself in his owner’s suitcase and unwittingly accompanies him on a trip: A story unfolds that young readers will love.
The cat, Riley, a red tabby based on a pet that author Allison Wiest once had, manages to travel from the suburbs of Baltimore to Ocean City, where he makes new friends and delights in a few adventures.
Titled “Roaming Riley: A Delmarva Adventure,” the book is designed for those 7 to 10 years old, said Wiest, a Selbyville resident and former educator at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School near Ocean Pines, Md. She taught first-, third- and fourth-graders for seven years before becoming a full-time writer.
“The owner of the cat travels to Ocean City and while he is occupied, the cat has time to explore all of Delmarva,” said Wiest, whose original plan was to focus only on Ocean City travels, but who expanded Riley’s stomping grounds at the urging of her husband, Kevin, one of her strongest supporters.
Riley and his owner head for the beach from the suburbs of Baltimore. When Riley realizes he is on the road, he and Mr. Westnick are on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, high over the expansive bay.
“The cat thinks the bridge is just as scary as his owners have said it is,” Wiest said.
In the resort and traveling on foot — well, four of them — Riley “makes a whole bunch of friends,” Wiest said. The first is a seagull who acts as his tour guide, pointing out popular sights.
On the Ocean City boardwalk, Riley takes rides at the amusement park. In Lewes, he gets into a lighthouse, and in Chincoteague he sees the annual Pony Swim.
“This story has been in my head probably seven years now. When I was teaching and I had two young children, it just got pushed to the back burner. I didn’t have time to sit down and do it. I stopped teaching two years ago, and by December of that year I had written what became the first draft.
“I found a small, independent publishing company, Salt Water Media in Berlin. I like that it’s all local. We’ve been going back and forth on layout, and now it’s ready to go,” she said.
Copies should be available later this month on Amazon.com or directly from the author by e-mailing her at www.allisonwiest.com. She also hopes they’ll be sold in area bookstores. Wiest plans to visit schools and share “Roaming Riley” with young readers.
“I want it to be a series. I have other ideas. Riley is an orange tabby cat. He’s based on my first cat, whose name was also Riley, 16 years ago. He lived to be 13.
“He was mischievous. I could see him curled up in a suitcase. He probably would have curled up and gone to sleep somewhere. Riley does that in the book, but the seagull says, ‘Are you really going to waste the day?’” she said.
Tracey Arvidson of Chincoteague illustrated the paperback, greatly pleasing Wiest.
“Her drawings are exactly what I was looking for. She brings it to life. The totem pole in Bethany Beach is really neat,” she said.
Wiest’s 11-year-old daughter, Madelyn, also wanted to illustrate, so her small drawings are beside each chapter title.
“I tried to make the book kid-friendly, so I included a section that I called ‘Pawsitively Precious Pets.’
“Readers can send me pictures of their pets in funny places, just like how Riley ended up in a suitcase. I included some old pictures of my own Riley, also, in the book section,” Wiest said.
An animal lover who now shares her home with three cats and a dog, Wiest said the book will appeal to others who are fond of pets.
“There are so many ways to relate to the story. There are animals and having fun, but friendship is the theme that runs through the entire book. By the end, the things Riley does — he takes risks, he puts himself out there and he helps out different friends,” she said, “I focus on how he is helpful.”