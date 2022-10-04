SEDAST — short for the SouthEastern Delaware Artists Studio Tour — will return after a two-year hiatus, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
This will be the ever-evolving group’s 26th annual free, self-guided tour of area artists’ studios. Tour attendees can pick and choose which artists they’d like to visit — or visit all of them over the two-day event — via a map provided on SEDAST’s website at artstudiotour.com.
This year’s tour features the working studios of 11 locally, regionally and internationally collected fine artists and artisans working in the fields of oil, pastel, watercolor and acrylic painting; glassblowing; jewelrymaking; photography; mural art; ceramics; and wood-turning.
The artists are: Mary Yeagley Bower, ceramics; Travis Bower, wood; Sabie Carey, pottery; Jennifer Carter, photography, watercolor, oil and murals; Kim Cavagnaro, jewelry, ceramics; Justin Cavagnaro, glass; Jan Crooker, paintings, prints and cards; John Donato, acrylic paintings and carvings; Eileen Olson, oil acrylic watercolor collage; Damon Pla, acrylic paintings; and Ellen H. Rice, oils, pastels and drawings.
Several of the artists will give live demonstrations during the tour. Two of them, John Donato and Ellen Rice, will focus on encouraging youth in their artistic endeavors, in addition to showing their latest creations. Tourgoers are being encouraged to bring their aspiring young artists.
New to the tour are wood-turner Travis Bower, also a local education administrator, and painter Jan Crooker. More information about all artists and artisans opening their studios for the tour this year is available on the tour’s website.
Everyone is invited to the tour on its new dates in mid-November. Updates will be posted on the event website at www.ArtStudioTour.com, on Facebook and in print media.