SEDAST, an art studio tour that has drawn thousands of art lovers to the area for more than 25 years, is returning this November — but on new dates!
The free, self-guided 26th Annual SouthEastern Delaware Artists Studio Tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Tour attendees have the opportunity to visit their choices among the working studios of 11 locally, regionally and internationally collected fine artists and artisans working in the fields of oil, pastel, watercolor and acrylic painting; glassblowing; jewelrymaking; photography; mural art; ceramics; and wood-turning.
There’s a new slate of artists for 2022; some have been with the tour since its inception in 1994, and some are just coming on board. Several will be giving live demonstrations, while a couple will focus on educating and encouraging youth in their artistic endeavors.
For more than two decades, SEDAST artists have each donated one piece of their work to their “Art in the Hat” raffle that benefits local school arts programs. To date, the artists have raised and donated more than $60,000 to fill local art teachers’ requests.
More information will be available as the tour grows closer, at www.ArtStudioTour.com.