Since early this year, a group of congregants has planned for a weekend of festivities on July 23-24, officially marking Seaside Jewish Community’s 25th anniversary milestone. A concert Sunday evening featuring New York City-based Six13 tops off the weekend.
The congregation, now based at a modern synagogue on Holland Glade Road in Rehoboth Beach, began with a handful of Jews getting together in each other’s homes for religious services and to celebrate Jewish holidays. An old newspaper clipping reveals the story of how, in 1997, Rehoboth restauranteur Peter Wise brought about 100 Jews together through an advertisement about his interest in holding a Passover Seder. He received so much interest that in the end, he held two separate Seders in his deli Pierre’s Pantry.
Today, Seaside boasts a membership list of more than 600 children and adults. Members not only attend religious services and educational programs, but also participate in interfaith outreach and, in keeping with the Jewish practice of Tikkun Olan (repairing the world) have programs that help others throughout Sussex County.
The highlight of the 25th anniversary weekend festivities is the July 24, Sunday, 7 p.m. concert of Six13, the groundbreaking New York City-based a cappella band, to take place at Cape Henlopen High School.
“We wanted to bring something special to area that everyone could enjoy, our members as well as our friends throughout Delaware,” said Marilyn Feldman, 25th anniversary activity organizer. “Six13 performs music that is lively, upbeat and represents a contemporary take on Jewish music. We feel extremely lucky to be able to have brought them to the area.”
Even though Six13 has international fame, having produced eight, award-winning albums and played at such venues as the White House and the Kennedy Center, tickets to the event in Lewes were kept at $36 per person. They are available on the Seaside website at www.seasidejewishcommunity.com or at the door.
The weekend festivities also include a special “Founders Shabbat” on Saturday morning, which will be led by Rabbi Julie Hilton Danan, as well as an evening ice cream social where old and new members can come together.
Planning efforts have meant re-connecting with founders who had wanted to make sure Seaside was a place where all Jews were welcomed, no matter which level Judaism they practiced. While some of the founders are still active members, and a dozen will participate in the service, others had moved away, lost contact or died.
“It’s very exciting to be getting our founding members together,” said Seaside board member Sara Rosen. “Some haven’t seen each other in a very long time. We wanted them to see how far we have come since those beginning days when they held services in their homes.”
Founding member and Dewey Beach resident Cheryl Fruchtman has been among those planning the event and helping to work on a written history to be published in the commemorative booklet.
“When we moved here, it was important to me and my husband, Marc, to have a Jewish home for our children, and to have a Jewish identity in Sussex County,” she said. “Today, Seaside not only continues to be a Jewish home, but it also has become an integral part of the local interfaith community.”
Seaside members participate in extensive interfaith initiatives to improve understanding and mutual acceptance throughout Southern Delaware, including partnering with Epworth United Methodist Church in its meal programs. It has an active Social Justice Community. Additionally, Seaside supports community service projects, including donations of clothing; assistance for the bereaved, ill and needy; and contributions to many worthwhile causes in the area. In addition, Seaside Jewish Community co-presents the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival with the Rehoboth Beach Film Society, and presents frequent educational and scholarly programs open to the community.
“What began in 1997 as people gathering for a Passover Seder has evolved into a congregation providing spiritual, educational, pastoral and social activities,” said Seaside President Joel Simon in one of the congregation’s most recent newsletters. “I am proud to be a small part of a group with large footprints in our community.”
Seaside’s mission is “to support and foster Jewish identity by sponsoring religious, cultural, social and educational activities.” For more information about Seaside and to sign up for the concert and other events, visit the website at www.seasidejewishcommunity.com.