Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Seaford’s Christmas parade, scheduled for Dec. 5, has been canceled.
Members of the Downtown Seaford Association Inc., which was to sponsor the parade, met with city authorities and the Seaford Police Department this week, and the decision was made to forego the parade altogether.
The 2020 parade, which would have been the 35th annual event, was to have been stationary, with participants staged along a downtown route where spectators could ride by in their cars.
For more information, call Tracy (weekdays only) at (302) 629-9173.