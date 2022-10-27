The Dewey Business Partnership (DBP) is ready to get spooky and make a return of their annual Haunted Friday Night Sea Witch Bash on Friday, Oct. 28.
“After COVID-19 and a flooding nor’easter kept the witches out to sea the last two years, this year, the Friday-night event is finding a new home, and Dewey Beach is ready to bring back to life a family friendly event that everyone will enjoy!”
It all starts with their free trick-or-treating event, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Ghosts and ghouls can grab a map for the trick-or-treating online at https://deweybusinesspartnership.com, or at one of the participating businesses. Trick-or-treaters will make their way down Coastal Highway, and end at the circle at Dickinson Street and the bay for the Haunted Party from 7 to 9 p.m. Dewey Beach Police will be on hand to assist with pedestrian safety.
Kelly Ranieri, executive director of DBP, said, “Previously, the celebration was on the ocean beach, but with the completion of the Hyatt, Lighthouse Restaurant and Baywalk, the Dickinson circle at the bay makes it the perfect new home for Dewey’s Haunted Friday Night Sea Witch Bash!”
The free event will be held outdoors and has offerings ranging from a haunted graveyard and trail, to a creepy circus tent, an all-ages DJ dance party, ghost stories, photo booth and a bonfire with s’mores. Additional refreshments will also be available at a reduced cost. The Lighthouse and the Rusty Rudder will also be open, and will join in on the festivities. Both of the venues provide a view of the bay beach, on a night designed to be spooky fun for the whole family.
For more information on upcoming events, visit: https://deweybusinesspartnership.com.