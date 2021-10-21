Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced that DBG would participate in this year’s Rehoboth Beach Chamber of Commerce Sea Witch Festival by creating a unique 9-foot Sea Witch and new Scarecrow Trail at the gardens in Dagsboro.
“Our wonderful volunteers wanted to celebrate the end of the harvest season and invite the community on Oct. 29, 30 and 31 to see our interpretation of the Sea Witch and to enjoy a special Scarecrow Trail. In addition, our guests will judge and vote on which of nine scarecrows is the ‘Best’ DBG Scarecrow,” said Sander
Sheryl Swed, DBG Executive Director, said, “We invite families to enjoy DBG’s gardens decorated for the fall season. The plants and trees are beginning to show their fall colors.”
Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG Director of Horticulture, said, “Our volunteers and staff have worked hard to enhance our gardens with new seasonal adventures. Costumes are welcome. The gardens will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31. Please join us for a joyful fall harvest celebration time.”
The DBG is located at 30220 Piney Neck Rd., Dagsboro, DE 19939. Go to http://www.delawaregardens.org/hours-admissions for reservations or walk-ins are welcome. Members have free admission; non-member adults pay $12 admission, and children under 16 have free admission.
The DBG mission is to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.