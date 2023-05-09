The Lewes Historical Society’s 2023 Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will be bringing back a two-day lecture series following years without due the series, due to COVID restrictions. The event scheduled for Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will host four different presenters.
Kicking off the educational presentations at 10 a.m. on Saturday will be “Pure Sea Glass” author Richard LaMotte, an Eastern Shore native and sea glass expert. LaMotte’s topic “The Colors and Secrets of Sea Glass Identification” is popular with sea glass enthusiasts, organizers noted.
“I’m thrilled to be coming back to Lewes, where I’ve collected colonial shards alongside colorful hues from the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” announced LaMotte.
Following his 45-minute lecture, he will be on hand to sign copies of his award-winning books for a short time.
Following LaMotte at noon, avid collector Stu Jacobs from Baltimore will be speaking on his quest to find the history and origins of his glass shards. Jacobs and his daughter, Emily, are well known for their extensive sea glass collection. He will also be displaying a vast majority of his pieces in the Society’s historic schoolhouse on the main campus during the event. Jacobs will be presenting on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Historical Society will have Angela Barker lecturing on both days. She is the museum and historic site supervisor for the “Treasures of the Sea” exhibit at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown. She will be speaking about the recovery of the treasure discovered in the 1622 shipwreck of the Atocha, and how the objects from the shipwreck now educate people on historic art and culture.
Also joining the line-up for the weekend is John Keith Fleming, a local resident and expert on early American bottles and glass. Fleming, who has spent hundreds of hours digging bottles and artifacts in Delaware will be sharing his expertise while speaking on “What you need to know to identify the origin of your sea glass.” Fleming, and fellow bottle expert Peter Beaman, both members of the Delmarva Antique Bottle Club, will be identifying shards of sea glass brought to them by attendees throughout the weekend as well.
Each presentation will be 45 minutes long, with time for questions. The lecture tent will be located on LHS’s canalfront property, which is home to the U.S. Life Saving Station Boat House, c. 1884. Admission for the weekend is $10 per person (free for children 12 or younger). All historic properties will be open during the festival and free to all ticket holders. The event is sponsored by the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group.
For more information on the Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival or to purchase tickets in advance, visit: historiclewes.org.