If 1980s “hair bands” are your jam, bring your biggest and brightest ’do and maybe some M.C. Hammer pants and acid-washed jeans to the Southern Delaware School of the Arts on Wednesday, March 22, when the school’s annual Rock Show will be a salute to the decade of Bon Jovi, Benatar and more.
The arts magnet school will host “Back to the ’80s,” featuring performances by about 30 students — seventh- and eighth-graders in its two rock-band classes and sixth-graders from the jazz band, according to instrumental music teacher and band director Melody Oneschuk.
Oneschuk, who has been overseeing the show for about 14 years, said she chooses a different band or theme each year, and this year she was drawn to the sounds of the 1980s.
“With ‘Top Gun’ coming back out, and a little bit of the ’80s coming out in current culture,” Oneschuk said, it just felt right.
She said that, in addition to the ’80s icons above, the evening’s musical selections will include hits from Guns ’N’ Roses, Queen, Stevie Nicks and Delaware’s own “Bad to the Bone” rocker, George Thoroughgood. “It’s important” for her students to learn about how music evolved from learning artists from past decades, Oneschuk said.
The concert is a fundraiser for SDSA’s rock band program.
“Musical equipment is expensive,” Oneschuk said.
The rock band program, which started about 15 years ago, often gives students a chance to learn a second instrument, in addition to the one they play in their other music classes.
She said that the rock band program has a dual focus of giving students the chance to improve as individual musicians, as well as exposing them to performing in groups.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. Tickets will be available at the door, at a cost of $5, or $3 for students, or $10 per family.