Robin Marantz Henig, author of “The Monk in the Garden: The Lost and Found Genius of Gregor Mendel, the Father of Genetics,” will join a live, online discussion on April 6, presented by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books.
While many are familiar with Gregor Mendel, the Moravian monk who patiently grew peas in a monastery garden and revolutionized our understanding of inheritance, there is much more to the story — intrigue, jealousy and a healthy dose of bad timing.
In this talk, Henig will describe the little-known story of how Mendel’s discoveries went unnoticed and unappreciated for 35 years. Mendel’s work was finally rescued from obscurity in 1900, when three scientists in different countries recognized its significance, launching the birth of modern genetic study.
The event is part of the Lewes Public Library’s “Science & Society” lecture series and begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. Registration for the Zoom event is required and can be done at the Lewes Public Library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) or tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
The conversation will be moderated by Colin Norman, the former news editor at Science magazine, and Fred Dylla, executive director emeritus of the American Institute of Physics and author of “Scientific Journeys.”
Henig is a longtime journalist and the author of nine books, including ”Pandora’s Baby,” about the early days of IVF research, and ”A Dancing Matrix,” about how new pandemic viruses emerge. She lives most of the year in New York City, where she teaches at the Science, Health & Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) at New York University, and part of the year in Lewes, where she and her husband, Jeff, have a house just down the street from the library.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.