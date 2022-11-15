Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is inviting the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the return of the Schellville Christmas Village. Families can enjoy the seasonal festivities from Nov. 19 through Dec. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m., located at Tanger Seaside behind J. Crew.
Schellville is rolling out a few new features for the 2022 holiday season, including a sledding hill and an expanded snow zone. Guests are being encouraged to bring the whole family and enjoy a game room and a new train — all while dancing the night away to live entertainment daily. Attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public, though some attractions may require a small fee. Third-party vendors may charge independently.
To learn more about upcoming events, visit tangeroutlets.com/rehobothbeach.