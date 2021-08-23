The Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAOR) has been named the title sponsor for the sixth annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Independence clubhouse in Long Neck.
The Sussex County Association of Realtors is a Realtor association that provides services for Sussex County, and the surrounding area, Realtors to enhance their professionalism and success in the local marketplace, protecting its members through education, ethics and advocacy. “SCAOR helps Realtors be confident and credible in their client interactions as well as stay current and stand out as an authority in the business.”
“Realtors like to give back, so we are very pleased to be this year’s title sponsor,” said SCAOR President-Elect George Thomasson.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of this community-wide event,” agreed SCAOR CEO Patricia Anderson. “It gives us the opportunity to collaborate with and support the nonprofit festival beneficiaries. Opportunities such as this forge the bonds of strong connections to provide better experiences for our businesses, friends and neighbors.”
To date, more than 20 restaurants and 20 wine and beer providers and entertainers are signed up to participate in this year’s festival, proceeds of which will benefit the employee assistance fund of the Delaware Restaurant Association, helping servers and cooks in the wake of the pandemic, and the Developing Artists Collaborative, which is using the funds to produce a mural in West Rehoboth that celebrates the history of that community.
“This event is a celebration of the very best of coastal Delaware,” said Executive Director Stacy LaMotta, who founded the Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival in 2005. “And while we provide a great experience for our participants and guests, we have also been able to give more than $130,000 to Sussex charities and nonprofits in the past five years. Our partnership with SCAOR helps guarantee another successful — and delicious — event.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sodelfest.com.