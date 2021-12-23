A few weeks ago, the local Santa’s Letters charity kicked off the holiday season with a party for the community it serves — complete with fire pits, hot chocolate and snacks. The air was filled with faux snow, the cozy smell of burning wood and happy voices.
The front yard of Kristine and Sean Malone’s Dagsboro home was once again transformed into a Christmas wonderland, complete with a holiday village that grows each year with another piece of Sean’s handiwork.
Santa arrived on a vintage firetruck, courtesy of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, as did the centerpiece of the event — the Mailbox, into which hundreds placed their letters to the Jolly Old Elf throughout the season.
When Sean shared that night that the mailbox had a little mishap on its way to their house — it fell off the truck just after the turn from Route 26 — he chuckled and said “It’s a little dented, but it still works fine.”
Then he ran off to crank up the snow machine, crowing “I’m gonna make a blizzard!”
It’s with that spirit of “let’s do this” that the Malones started Santa’s Letters in 2018. It was, Kristina said, “kind of a rough year” for her and her family, and they were just “looking for a way to bring Christmas joy back.” Inspired by Sean’s years as a postal worker, when he read and responded to letters sent to Santa through the post office, they set out to do the same.
The letters, Kristina said, serve a dual purpose of letting them know about needs in the community and inspiring them to continue their outreach.
“One we got tonight was making sure Santa got what he wanted for Christmas, making sure Mrs. Claus got what she wanted,” Kristina said earlier this week. She recalled the very first letter they received in 2018, from an “older woman saying ‘I know I’m a little too old to be writing to Santa.’
“We thought, ‘we need to fix this,’” Kristina said. And from there, “it just went crazy,” she said.
What they found was that there were needs in the community that were innocently expressed in those letters, and they set out to help.
This year, Kristina said, the pair responded to about 330 letters, but maybe more importantly, helped 45 families. That includes about 100 children whose Christmas season was made brighter — and their families’, by extension.
Kristina credited their success this year to the fact that they were able to hire a “Santa’s helper” who broadened their reach into the community and “helped us spread the word.” That meant bringing in commercial sponsors who helped to fund their efforts, which had been largely funded in previous years by private donations and an annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
That addition, she said “has allowed us to help a lot more families.” She also credited an army of about 20 volunteers who helped wrap gifts, and a donor who contributed space for the couple to use as Santa Central as gifts piled up throughout the season. Others helped by volunteering the night of the mailbox delivery, keeping the hot chocolate flowing and the fires stoked.
Santa’s Letters also collaborated this year with a Selbyville organization called Community Inspired Action, which provides gifts, food and family photos for area families each year.
The charity even got a boost from actor Amir Arison, of the television series “The Blacklist” who gave Santa’s Letters a boost by naming them his Non-Profit of the Month for December in a cameo they’ve posted on their Facebook page. He will donate a portion of the proceeds from his cameo to Santa’s Letters, he said, in the short video from the set of “The Blacklist.”
Now that the season is winding down, Santa’s Letters will be “tallying up” its activities for the year, writing thank-you notes and planning what’s to come. A couple families still needed to pick up the gifts Santa’s Letters had gathered for them, Kristina said. Other than that, the couple remained open to whatever came to their door — literally. “One year we had someone knocking on our door Christmas Eve,” she said. “If we can help, we will.”
For more information on Santa’s Letters, go to www.santaslettersinc.com or check out the organization’s Facebook page.