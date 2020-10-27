Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press, known for its award-winning local beach reads, has partnered with PAWS for People, an organization based in Newark that provides therapeutic animal visits, to raise funds for the group through sales of “Sandy Paws: Dogs & Cats on Delmarva.” The book features short stories and light verse set in Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Ocean City, Cape May, Chincoteague and other seaside towns in the Delmarva region.
Through Dec. 31, Cat & Mouse Press will donate 20 percent of retail purchases of the book to PAWS for People. The offer does not apply to store sales — only sales direct from Cat & Mouse Press (catandmousepress.com). The book is priced at $15.95.
The stories in “Sandy Paws” are diverse. Many are light (one concerns a dog and cat who magically switch bodies and find new ways to antagonize each other) but some are poignant. In “Trooper,” a vet returns from Afghanistan, bringing with her a dog that had been injured by shrapnel. Together, they learn to overcome their fear of Cape Henlopen’s sandy beach, which triggers their memories of desert warfare.
The book includes photos of some of the animals that were inspirations for the stories and poems. For example, at the end of “Running with Joey” by Delaware author Sherri Wright, readers will see a picture of Joey, Wright’s canine running mate.
In Sandy Paws, readers meet a cat who thinks he’s a dog, a dog who thinks she’s royalty, and people who are amused, confused and consoled by their pets. Whether they are rescues or rescuers, the dogs and cats in Sandy Paws might win readers over with skills that range from matchmaking to crime-solving and from heart-mending to life-changing.
To purchase copies of the book, go to catandmousepress.com/shop or call (631) 327-7700.
PAWS for People (Pet-Assisted Visitation Volunteer Services, or PAWS) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing therapeutic visits to any person in the community who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet. What makes PAWS for People unusual is the emphasis they place on providing an individualized therapeutic experience for each person. Their strict standards in training and testing dogs and cats ensures that each therapy team meets the needs of the client.
PAWS is most active throughout Delaware, but also serves areas in southern Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and southern New Jersey. PAWS visits people of all ages, ethnicities and income levels in hospitals and skilled-care facilities, chemical-dependency centers, and schools. For more information, visit pawsforpeople.org.
Cat & Mouse Press publishes beach reads for adults and children. Their award-winning books feature local settings throughout Delmarva. The company also provides products and services for local writers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/catandmousepress.