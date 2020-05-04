The Parish of Saint Ann Bazaar Committee announced on May 4 that it has decided to cancel the annual event this year.
“The Parish of Saint Ann Bazaar Committee has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus. Due to the current situation and for the safety of our volunteers and customers, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Annual Bazaar, originally scheduled for July 30, 31, and Aug. 1, 2020, in Bethany Beach,” they said.
“We realize that canceling this major community event will be a disappointment for our parish and the many shoppers who attend each year,” they added, noting that they will continue to plan several new fundraisers intended to bring the community together and to help keep the parish financially healthy during the difficult months ahead.
“We thank our generous sponsors and donors for their continued support and promise to keep them informed as we look forward to working with them again soon.”
The committee members said they are also unable to accept any household donations until next spring.
Each year, the proceeds from the annual bazaar play a significant role in the parish’s annual operating budget. Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to help support the Parish of Saint Ann can visit the website at stannbb.org.