A quarter-century ago, Michael McDonnell was in his mid-20s and feeling revelrous when he and a beach house full of his cohorts decided to enact their own wacky version of Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls in a bar in Dewey Beach. None of them anticipated that inaugural run down the beach with a costumed “bull” would ultimately become Dewey Beach’s own “drunk uncle” version of Pamplona’s longheld tradition.
McDonnell reflects, “It’s crazy to me… because the math caught up to me the other day, and it’s been so many years. In October, I turn 52, and I’ve now been doing this half my life.”
McDonnell explained that as the Running of the Bull grew from that first year, there were a couple of tipping points that really kept the momentum going. The first was the year when Steve “Monty” Montgomery took over ownership of the Starboard, and the event turned from a beach-house tradition into being managed by the establishment, and it became exponentially bigger. The other was when, on the precipice of the 10th anniversary, the Washington Post ran a story in their Style section on the event.
Since its inception, it has grown to include a flyover, as a charitable event that over the years has raised a considerable amount of money and even become a multigenerational affair!
McDonnell said, “We now have kids who were 2 years old when their parents were forming the culture around the Running of the Bull who are in attendance at the event. That always blows my mind!”
Over the years, the Running of the Bull has pulled a ton of stunts, especially as it relates to the matadors. They have had celebrities, brewmasters and politicians fight the bull. They have had multiple radio personalities show up to commentate the fights. And there have been a slew of Elvis impersonators. So what’s in store for the 25th anniversary of this iconic local event?
Organizers’ answer to that is, “Show up to find out!” It is an event where Montgomery and McDonnell like to pull out surprises and keep the crowds guessing! It’s all part of the silly charm of the eventful weekend.
People are being encouraged to come out on Saturday, June 25, wear their Pamplona-style red and white, and prepare to see hundreds of imbibed participants stumble, fumble and generally run in a forward motion from two men in a bull costume.
Families can also come out to the kids’ version of the event, set to take place between the Dagsworthy and New Orleans street beaches, 10:30 a.m. on June 25.