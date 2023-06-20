Family audiences throughout Lower Delaware and beyond have 20 opportunities to enjoy a free performance of the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre production of “Jack & the Beanstalk” as the show hits the road for the 2023 Outreach Tour.
This version of the classic tale opens in a cloud castle where a grumpy ogre pesters the villagers below with loud music from his enchanted harp and showers of non-golden eggs from his magic hen. Young Jack climbs a mysterious beanstalk to stop the craziness. He grabs the harp, the hen and a bag of silver coins, escaping down the vine. When the ogre tries to follow, audiences are surprised with a new, delightfully happy ending for all.
The 45-minute show is performed entirely by Le’Asha Julius and Cameron Del Grosso, RSCT’s 2023 actors in residence. Lightning-quick costume changes and a lively sense of humor are the hallmarks of this family-fun show. “Jack & the Beanstalk” is one of more than 30 shows created and originally performed by company founders Elise and Steve Seyfried.
The “Jack & the Beanstalk” schedule includes performances at libraries in Sussex and Kent counties: Tuesday, July 18, 10 a.m., Smyrna (at the Opera House) and 2 p.m., Delmar; Wednesday, July 19, 11 a.m., Selbyville; Thursday, July 20, 10:30 a.m., Lewes; Monday, July 24, 2 p.m., Bridgeville; Tuesday, July 25, 11 a.m., Dover (on The Green); Wednesday, July 26, 10:30 a.m., Milton; Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m., Georgetown; Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10, South Coastal (at Millville Boardwalk); Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m., Greenwood; Saturday, Aug. 5, 2 p.m., Kent County (Camden), Monday, Aug. 7, 12:30 p.m., Seaford; Tuesday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m., Rehoboth Beach and 2:30 p.m., Millsboro.
Special shows will take place at the Canalfront Park, Lewes, on Thursday, July 27, 6:30 p.m.; Nassau Valley Vineyard, Lewes, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m.; and the Freeman Art Pavilion near Selbyville, Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.
RSCT expands to Maryland this summer for performances on Monday, July 17, at Wicomico County Library, Salisbury, 2:30 p.m.; and on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Princess Anne Library, 10:15 a.m., and at the Crisfield Library, 2 p.m.
All these shows are free and open to the public. However, some locations may require registration or advance tickets. Families should check ahead before attending. A complete schedule can be found online at www.rehobothchildrenstheatre.org. More information is available by calling (302) 227-6766.