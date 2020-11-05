While so many events normally happening in the fall have been canceled or made “virtual,” the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company is still hosting its fourth annual Classic & Antique Car & Tractor Show this weekend.
The only difference, according to Nellie Shaffer, RVFC Ladies Auxiliary treasurer, is that, this year, the vendors at the Saturday, Nov. 7, event will be outside, along with all the vehicles.
As usual, oyster fritter sandwiches will be sold at the show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shaffer said. The sandwiches can also be pre-ordered online this year. Breakfast sandwiches will also be for sale in the morning.
While the show is advertised as showcasing “classic and antique” cars and tractors, Shaffer said “we’ve never turned anyone away,” no matter the vehicle’s vintage.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and costs $10 per vehicle. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; admission to the show is free.
Shaffer said awards will be given at the end of the show; all awards are chosen by other participants and include five for top cars and three for top tractors. The only rule is “you can’t vote for your own,” she said.
In addition to the cars and tractors, the Roxana event also gives attendees a chance to shop among nearly two dozen vendors offering a variety of goods ranging from jewelry to kitchen items and handcrafts. One man who usually brings a car, Shaffer said, didn’t have one ready this year, so he’ll be selling car parts instead.
“We have a nice variety, and some new ones” this year, Shaffer said of the vendors.
There will also be several types of raffles and drawings.
Last year, the show drew 85 cars and tractors, and Shaffer said she isn’t sure how many there will be this year because so many participants register the morning of the show.
Funds from the car registrations and vendor table rentals will go into the fire company’s general fund, to be used for community service projects in which the fire company works with local schools, as well as other projects and needs within the fire company.
Masks are required at the show whenever visitors are in the fire hall or when they can’t maintain social distancing outside, Shaffer said.
To pre-order an oyster fritter sandwich, go to www.clover.com/online-ordering/roxana-volunteer-fire-co-frankford. For more information on the show, call Nellie Shaffer at (302) 344-4924.
The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company is located at 35943 Zion Church Road, near Frankford. The rain date will be Saturday, Nov. 14.