Local author Aislinn Archer brings her chart-topping rock band aMUSEd back to the Delaware beaches on July 14, when “Dream Weaver,” Book 2 in the Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romances, releases in e-book and paperback editions. The book is the second half of the series-kickoff duet that began with “Once Upon a Dream” and concludes the story of Brighid and her lifelong best friend, crush and now-full-fledged rockstar, Hunter, as he and his band arrive in the fictional Delaware resort town of Mystic Beach to record their latest album.
“Brighid and Hunter learned the hard way that the rockstar lifestyle isn’t always conducive to maintaining relationships,” said Archer, who herself has worked as a professional live sound engineer. “But Brighid gave Hunter a wakeup call about staying true to himself amidst the glamourous world he’s found himself in. The question now is whether he’ll be able to prove to her that he’s found the best friend she remembers inside the rockstar he became.”
But that isn’t the only rockstar complication Hunter is bringing with him to Mystic Beach for his band’s working vacation.
“With Hunter having established himself as a high-profile bachelor, his record label has signed him up to star in a reality dating show. Even though he’s tried to put his rockstar dating life behind him, he’s got good reason to go along with it, since they’ve agreed to feature his favorite charity. And that’s where things get really complicated.”
Brighid finds herself dragged in front of the cameras and into the social media morass at the same moment that Hunter is finally forced to face his true feelings for his best friend. What results is a comedy of errors, mixed with some magical encounters with a past life and a goddess, and more than one trip to the emergency room, all while Hunter’s band is trying to write new songs and stay incognito.
“At the same time he’s wondering if he shouldn’t have been with Brighid all along, Hunter’s also realizing that having her shift from girl-friend to girlfriend could be exactly the thing that ruins their friendship — the thing he’s been afraid of from the moment she first confessed she had feelings for him, at 15,” Archer said.
The series has already found a foothold among lovers of rockstar romance.
“‘Once Upon a Dream’ hit the Top 10 on Amazon’s Rock e-book charts during the release week for ‘Down to the Sea,’” she noted of the interstitial novel that takes place between “Once” and “Dream Weaver.” “Seeing ‘Once’ on the list with the biographies and autobiographies of some of the greatest musicians in rock was just astounding. It’s been so gratifying to see the response to this series so far, especially as a new author.”
The next book in the series, “Smoke on the Water,” which features aMUSEd bass guitarist David Carter, is already available to pre-order, with an anticipated release date in the late summer or early fall of 2022, and it’s already made a dent in Amazon’s new release chart for rock music e-books.
“‘Once’ has been out just long enough that it’s not eligible for the New Releases charts anymore, but all three of the other books are showing up there now, while ‘Once’ remains on the Best Sellers list,” Archer said. “The series has found some truly wonderful, dedicated fans, and they’re eager to read the stories of the other five members of aMUSEd. And ‘Smoke’ has a crossover element with the forthcoming Aurora Carmichael fantasy series, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how the readers respond to the hints about that story that they’ll find in David’s book.”
“Safe Harbour,” the first in the Mystic Beach Mysteries fantasy series, is expected to be released in late 2022, along with at least one more book in Archer’s rockstar fantasy romance series, with even more in both series slated for release in 2023.
Taking a cue from Hunter’s charity work in “Dream Weaver,” Archer plans to donate 20 percent of her royalties from each of the books to a designated non-profit. The charity for “Once Upon a Dream” and “Dream Weaver” is NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Delaware, which provides range of awareness, advocacy, support, education and housing to support those affected by mental illness in Delaware. The designated charity for “Smoke on the Water” will be the Lewes-based Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute Inc. (MERR), a non-profit stranding response and rehabilitation organization dedicated to the conservation of marine mammals and sea turtles.
Archer, an award-winning journalist, has been a resident of the area for nearly 25 years, and local residents and visitors will find some familiar locations referenced in both series.
“Hunter ends up going on a date to a local amusement park, and Rhys, the band’s drummer, ends up tagging along, because he’s a fan of a certain haunted-house dark-ride,” she offered as one example of the local shout-outs. “I loved visiting here as a kid, and it’s a dream come true to be able to live here, so it’s been a lot of fun sharing this taste of the Delaware beaches with my readers,” she said. “I’m looking forward to sharing even more in the rest of the series.”
As of July 14, “Dream Weaver,” as well as “Once Upon a Dream” and “Down to the Sea,” can be purchased instantly on Amazon.com as Kindle e-books. Paperback editions of all three books are also available online now at Amazon. “Once” is also available to order in paperback through Barnes & Noble, as well as through independent bookstores, while paperback editions of “Down to the Sea” and “Dream Weaver” will be available to order via other retailers in the coming weeks. All three books, and subsequent books in the series, are planned to be free to read for Kindle Unlimited subscribers.
For more information, including a series prequel novella that’s free to newsletter subscribers, visit the author’s website at AislinnArcher.com or MysticBeachRocks.com.