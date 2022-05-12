A resident of the area for nearly 25 years, Aislinn Archer is set to release the first in her series of novels set in a beach town in coastal Delaware.
The Mystic Beach series will come in two genres: a contemporary/paranormal fantasy series called the Mystic Beach Mysteries, set to be released beginning in 2023; and a rockstar romance/paranormal-fantasy romance mashup called the Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romances, the first of which, “Once Upon a Dream,” is being released on May 13, 2022.
Archer is an award-winning journalist, columnist, photographer and music journalist — experience she’s used for inspiration for her novels.
“My main character in the Mystic Beach Mysteries is a local newspaper reporter, Aurora Carmichael, and she’ll make appearances in both series. She’s not really based on me — she’s a lot more adventurous, just for starters. But I have taken some inspiration from my work as a journalist, including the concept for the series, which was based on a real story I covered, with a ‘What if…?’ twist.”
Archer has also worked as a live sound engineer for local bands, and that experience, too, will come into play in the Mystic Beach series.
“Among my main characters in the romance series are a young female sound engineer — with some deeper secrets than just her engineering skills — as well as members of a chart-topping rock band who are enjoying a working vacation in the area, at least until they realize some of the reasons that people often refer to Mystic Beach as ‘odd.’”
Archer said “odd” is an understatement, as some of the secrets of the fictional resort town involve magic and creatures of myth and legend.
“I’m bringing Celtic mythology into this series as part of the fantasy twist,” she explained. “This isn’t going to be the usual werewolves-and-vampires paranormal fantasy. We’ll have some creatures that will be familiar to a lot of people, and we’ll have some that most people have never heard of before — and that’ll all be part of the fun as readers try to figure out what these characters’ secrets really mean in the context of Mystic Beach.”
She said she conceived of the fictional Delaware resort town “as a place that exists in a sort of pocket universe, right alongside Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, Rehoboth and Ocean City, where the characters might go for a date, a holiday event or a beachfront concert. They’ll all get a mention at some point in the series. Really, it’s a bit of a love-letter to the area.”
The two series share Mystic Beach as a common setting, with some characters crossing over between them.
“I originally conceived of Mystic Beach more than a decade ago, and when I finally got to the point of writing the stories, I realized what a fun setting this would be to drop a popular rock band into. These are guys who are at the top of their game — churning out platinum albums, getting recognized on the street, sometimes followed by paparazzi, and maybe it’s all starting to wear on them. What better than a small town full of mystical secrets and some pretty amazing women to shake things up and change their lives in ways none of them could ever have predicted?”
Archer said the first book in the series is a prequel of sorts.
“‘Once Upon a Dream’ is the first part of a best-friends-to-lovers romance, with more than one twist, since there’s reason to believe their relationship goes back far longer than the day they met in first grade. It’s also the story of how this band, aMUSEd, was formed and got their big break, so it’s a great setup for the full series, which will have a book coming for each of the band’s six members.”
The second part of the initial duo, “Dream Weaver,” she said, “is a great payoff for the tale of two friends that plays out in ‘Once Upon a Dream.’ I think readers are really going to love how this pair gets their happily-ever-after, with a lot of twists and turns, humor and magic along the way.”
“Dream Weaver” has a release date in mid-July, with at least two more novels set to be released before the end of the year.
“I’ve had a great response so far to even the smallest hints I’ve dropped about this series, including the series prequel novella that I wrote as a free exclusive for my email newsletter subscribers,” Archer said, “so I’m thrilled that we can get so many of the books in this series out so quickly. It’ll probably run about four books a year, which I hope will be fast enough to satisfy people with reading habits as voracious as mine.”
“Once Upon a Dream” will be released on May 13 and is available until then at a special pre-order price on Amazon.com. “Dream Weaver” can also be pre-ordered on Amazon.com ahead of its planned July 14 release. Both of those books, and subsequent books in the series, are set to be available free of charge to Kindle Unlimited subscribers. For more information, visit the author’s website at AislinnArcher.com or MysticBeachRocks.com.