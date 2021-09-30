The Revival House is returning to the Milton Theatre for one of its most popular events, the Horror Trailer Challenge, on Sunday, Oct. 16, allowing local filmmakers to dust off their cameras and craft their own cinematic creations.
All participating filmmakers will have the opportunity to show off their artistic vision on a movie screen and compete for a chance to win money and prizes the during Milton’s Zombie Fest weekend. There is no fee or age restrictions to submit.
Since its inception, the trailer challenge has been one of the Revival House’s most popular events, with submissions coming in from filmmakers all across the state and region.
“We have been so impressed with not only the amount, but the quality of films we have received in the past year,” said Revival House’s Rob Waters. “And this is a great opportunity for local filmmakers to get back on the big screen again, which is something I know we have all missed.”
As in past years, all participants will be given a line of dialogue and an item to include in their film to ensure it was created for the challenge, and the trailer should be a maximum of 3 minutes in length. On Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m., the Revival House will announce it live on its Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/revivalhousetheater/.
Afterward, all participants will have until Oct. 15 at midnight to stitch together their terrifying cinematic creations and submit them for entry. All qualifying entrants will be screened live during the Revival House’s Oct. 17 event, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The winners will all be announced on stage that night and awarded their cash prizes, and all winners must be present to receive their prizes. An additional cash award will be given to the evening’s “audience favorite.”
The Horror Trailer Challenge is free to enter and open to all ages. Interested filmmakers or teams can email therevivalhouse@gmail.com to obtain an entry form or they may download them from the Revival House website at revivialhousetheater.com. Tickets for the Oct. 17 screening cost $10 and can be purchased at miltontheatre.com.