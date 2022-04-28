Ken Schleifer, who lives in Dagsboro, is “having a ball” in retirement. His pastime during his 38 years of teaching music is now his foremost pleasure, being a drummer. But not just a Friday night band drummer who sits in the middle, in the back, out of the spotlight’s reach. Schleifer is in high demand for his breadth of musical genre and excellence in all aspects of his field.
“I’m lucky to have had my wife Karen’s support from when we met in college in Pittsburgh through my crazy schedule of the moment,” said Schleifer.
After graduation from Duquesne University, Schleifer got his musician’s union card and began traveling and playing in various supper clubs and hotels with such legendary artists as Sammy Davis Jr. and Ben Vereen.
“On New Year’s Eve, 1980, I proposed to Karen before the show and somehow Ben Vereen found out,” said Schleifer. “During the show, he walked into the audience and announced his drummer was getting engaged! That was a night we’ll always remember.”
Around that time supper clubs started their decline and Schleifer realized it was time to get a steady job. Thus in 1982 he started teaching as a band director in various Catholic schools under the umbrella of the Archdiocese of Washington D.C.
His career in Delaware started in 1989 when he became the Elementary Instrumental Music Teacher in the Indian River School District (IR). Then, when classroom priorities in that District shifted in 2003 and the emphasis moved from the Arts to state test scores, Schleifer accepted a similar position at Cape Henlopen where he taught until his retirement.
“I feel passionately about the importance of music in schools,” said Schleifer. “Music is a very powerful tool in a child’s education including teaching responsibility, continuity of purpose, patience, empathy and so much more. I believe in the importance of teaching the whole child to become a successful human being and not just a number on a test. Leaving IR was a difficult decision as I had become established at my schools. I missed my IR kids and their parents and am still in touch with some of them. Teaching has been such a joy for me, knowing I have helped so many.”
Working with elementary students provided Schleifer the schedule to continue playing drums and percussion professionally outside the regular school week.
“For 20 years I played with Giant Steps, a power trio based in Dover. We played jazz, classic R & B, swing, and rock at weddings, celebrations, and festivals. But we rarely played in Rehoboth and so I remained relatively unknown as a musician in this area.”
All that has changed. Ken Schleifer’s name is a now a hot commodity in the local world of music.
The following are bands, venues, or groups, in no particular order, with whom Schleifer will be playing this summer:
1. The Al Frantic Band… from Beatles to Zeppelin and everything in between (check www.alfrantic.com for the gig list)
2. With pianist, Dave Zipse and the Camp Rehoboth Chorus at the Epworth Church (May 13, 14,15) and as a duo every other Monday at Port 251 in Rehoboth.
3. Percussionist for the Capital Ringers, an 18-person, handbell group performing sacred and secular music with contemporary arrangements (May 7 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth https://www.capitalringers.org )
4. 5th Avenue… a jazz trio focusing on the Great American Songbook, every other Monday throughout the summer at Port 251 in Rehoboth.
5. House drummer at the Dickens Parlour Theatre in Clarksville, such as for the Patsy Cline Tribute on May 5, 6 and 7 (www.dickensparlourtheatre.com)
6. House drummer at Revival in Salisbury and at Milton Theatre in Milton…focusing on modern and traditional musical theatre (www.revivalshows.com and www.miltontheatre.com)
7. The Bad River Band and other shows with Paul Cullen at his venue, The Room at Cedar Grove, in Lewes 9 (www.paulculen.rocks/events )
8. Katari with flutist, Marco Hernandez… South American music with indigenous instruments
With such a varied body of work, playing drums is so much more than showing up with your set in the back of your van. For jazz performances Schleifer chooses his Gretsch Progressive Jazz kit and for major shows, including with the Al Frantic Band, his splendid silver-sparkling, DW Collectors Series kit comes along for the ride. And, of course, there is an array of appropriate percussion instruments to choose for the occasion.
Unlike many drummers who only play by ear, Schleifer both reads music and, when no score is provided, he takes piano scores or even recordings and creates his own drum charts. This is particularly useful for new, original musical theatre pieces.
“I’m so busy yet I’m supposed to be retired, but I’m totally loving every second of it!” said Schleifer. To contact him, his email address is k.schleifer@mchsi.com.