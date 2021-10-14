Area restaurants are getting ready to roll out their culinary red carpets, offering special treats for diners as part of the return of Local Cuisine Restaurant Week.
Set for Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 24, the event ushers in what locals know is the best time to be at the beach — fall weather is glorious here and opportunities abound to spend quality time exploring all that the area has to offer.
Local Cuisine Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Coastal Point and Southern Delaware Tourism. Highlights will be dining specials, as well as Eat + Stay packages that make a great time of year even better at the beach.
Participating eateries include:
- Agape Creamery
- Bethany Blues
- Big Fish Grill Ocean View
- Fork & Flask
- Good Earth Market
- Harvest Tide
- Matt’s Fish Camp
- Northeast Seafood Kitchen
- Shaka Shack; and
- ZOCA Restaurant
Each participating restaurant will create a special menu or a limited-time offering, so look for chefs to set out some unique and creative dishes — from seafood delicacies to specially created ice cream flavors, it’s all part of the fun.
The Fenwick Shores Hotel will be offering Eat + Stay packages during the week.
“After a challenging year, we are excited to highlight Delaware’s Culinary Coast,” during Restaurant Week, said Lauren Weaver, Executive Director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on specials and offerings from each of the restaurants, go to www.LocalCuisineDE.com. The web site is not only a guide to all things related to Restaurant Week, it is also a year-round resource for eating out in the Quiet Resorts. Updates will be made year-round as restaurants continue to bring the best seasonal food to their tables.
Visitors and locals can also see updates and videos on Restaurant Week by following The Quiet Resorts on social media.