Starting on Aug. 13, the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present “Pig,” a mystery-drama about a man looking for his adored pet.
In the film, a reclusive truffle hunter and former chef (played by Academy Award winner Nicholas Cage) who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. The film features artisan cuisine, unlikely friendships and what has been described as a “captivating” performance by Cage.
The 2020 film, made in the U.S., runs 92 minutes at is rated R.
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times said of the film, “The unpredictable Cage delivers some of his best work in years.”
Angie Han of FilmWeek said, “A bittersweet and often surprisingly tender exploration of food, creative expression, and human connection.”
Screening times are 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Admission costs $8 for RBFS members or $11 for non-members. Customers are being encouraged to purchase admission online at rehobothfilm.com. If seats are available, admission can be purchased at the theater starting 30 minutes prior to each screening.
RBFS to show ‘Searching for Mr. Rugoff’
Also starting on Aug. 13, the Cinema Art Theater will present “Searching for Mr. Rugoff,” a documentary about the insatiable man behind a prominent film business.
Donald Rugoff was the “crazy genius” behind Cinema 5, the mid-century theater chain and film distribution company. Rugoff was known as a difficult (some would say impossible) person but was also the man who kicked art films into the mainstream with outrageous marketing schemes and pure bluster.
“Rugoff’s impact on cinema culture in the United States is inestimable, and his influence on the art film business — from the studio classics divisions to the independent film movement to the rise of the Weinsteins — is undeniable.”
Yet, mysteriously, Rugoff has become a virtually forgotten figure. The story is told through the eyes of former employee Ira Deutchman, who sets out to find the truth about the man who had such a major impact on his life, and to understand how such an important figure could have disappeared so completely. The 2019 film, made in the U.S. runs 94 minutes at is not rated.
Owen Gleibeman of “Varity” wrote of the film, “An enthralling documentary that movie buffs everywhere will want to see.”
Frank Scheck of the Hollywood Reporter remarked, “The epitaph is perhaps hyperbolic, but ‘Searching for Mr. Rugoff’ provides ample evidence that its subject’s legacy deserves to be far better known and appreciated.”
Screening times are 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Admission costs $8 for members or $11 for non-members. Customers are being encouraged to purchase admission online at rehobothfilm.com. If seats are available, admission can be purchased at the theater starting 30 minutes prior to each screening.