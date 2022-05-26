The Rehoboth Beach Film Society is partnering with Seaside Jewish Community in presenting the seventh anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival. The festival will run June 1-3. The mission of the event is to deepen awareness of Jewish cultures and experiences, and to explore community differences and commonalities through the art of film.
The event’s Premier Sponsor is the Jewish Federation of Delaware.
Admission costs $10 and can be purchased online at rehobothfilm.com. If seats are available, admission can be purchased at the theater 30 minutes before screening time.
The films being screened during the festival include:
• “Plan A,” Wednesday, June 1, 7 p.m., hosted by Marty Rosensweig. “‘Plan A’ is a thrilling drama based on a true story about Max (August Diehl), a Jewish Holocaust survivor in 1945 Germany who meets a radical group of Jewish resistance fighters. They have lost all hope for their future after they were robbed of their existence and their entire families were killed by the Nazis. They dream of retaliation on an epic scale for the Jewish people. An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Max starts identifying with the group’s dangerous and bold scheme named Plan A.” The 2021 film, made in Germany, runs 109 minutes and is not rated.
• “Tiger Within,” Thursday, June 2, at 4 p.m., hosted by Fran Saltzman. “‘Tiger Within’ is compassionate drama featuring an unlikely friendship between a homeless anti-sematic teen in Los Angeles and a Holocaust survivor (Multiple Emmy Award-winning actor, Ed Asner). The film sparks larger questions of fear, forgiveness, healing and world peace.” The 2020 film was made in the U.S. It runs 98 minutes and is not rated.
• “The Levys of Monticello,” Thursday, June 2, at 7 p.m., hosted by Sara and Jeffrey Rosen. “When Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, he left behind a mountain of personal debt, which forced his heirs to sell his beloved Monticello home and all of its possessions. The Levys of Monticello is a compelling documentary film that tells the astonishing, and little-known story of the Levy family, which owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century — far longer than Jefferson or his descendants. The remarkable story of the Levy family also intersects with the rise of antisemitism that runs throughout the course of American history. This film is the Jury Prize Winner at the 2022 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival.” The 2021 film, made in the U.S., runs 72 minutes and is not rated. Director Steve Pressman (author and director of “50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Krauss” and director of “Holy Silence”) will facilitate a post-screening audience discussion.
• “Latter Day Jew,” Friday, June 3, 1 p.m., hosted by Steve and Sue Schaffer. “‘Latter Day Jew’ is an award-wining documentary feature film following H. Alan Scott, a gay, former Mormon, converted Jew at age 31, cancer survivor and writer-comedian, as he finds his spiritual path and prepares for his Bar Mitzvah at age 35. The film will cover his Mormon upbringing, eventual conversion to Judaism at age 31 and preparation for his Bar Mitzvah in the fall of 2017. But before he can become a man in the eyes of Jewish law, he wants to figure out what it means to be the best Jew he can be and even figure out what that means. ‘Latter Day Jew’ chronicles his hilarious and often moving journey, and in the process shows that spiritual and cultural identity is deeper than just what we are born into or what our families believed and taught us.” The 2020 film was made in the U.S., runs 85 minutes and is not rated.
For more information on this series, other events, or to become a member, visit the Rehoboth Beach Film Society website at www.rehobothfilm.com, or call (302) 645-9095.