The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS) is partnering with Seaside Jewish Community to present the eighth anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival (JFF). The five-day festival is confirmed for March 15-19 at the Cinema Art Theater (CAT) in Lewes (behind the Wawa).
Tickets cost $12 per film and, with thanks to an anonymous donor, organizers will provide a limited number of free admission tickets to students (with valid ID). View the complete listing of films and purchase tickets at RehobothFilm.com. Students should reach-out to info@rehobothfilm.com to request free festival film passes.
The festival is designed to deepen awareness of Jewish culture and experiences, and to explore community differences and commonalities through the art of cinema. Organizers offered special thanks to the festival’s 2023 Premier Sponsor, the Jewish Federation of Delaware.
“The JFF Planning Committee is excited to present this year’s slate of films that are sure to entertain, inform and challenge the audience. Attendees will experience a greater understanding of how people from different times and backgrounds deal with today’s challenges. We look forward to post-film discussions and patron feedback” said Marty Rosensweig, JFF Planning Committee and RBFS Board of Directors member.
The festival will feature an expanded selection of nine films, comprising two documentaries and seven narrative/features, along with the first-time addition of a series of five shorts.
“The program slate unites Jewish values with 21st century contributions to music, fashion, culture and faith,” said Helen Chamberlin, executive director of RBFS.
At the conclusion of Saturday’s 7 p.m. screening of “Haute Couture,” the Society will host an after-party gathering post-screening in the CAT Lobby. The evening will be hosted by Fran Saltzman, Seaside Community and Festival Planning Committee member. To close out the Festival, on Sunday at 5 p.m., “Dedication,” a narrative film, will include a post-panel discussion with featured artist, director and producer Roger Peltzman.
“This will truly be a celebration of Jewish culture here in Sussex County as the Society continues its efforts to reunite community around the art of film.”
For more information about RBFS, visit www.rehobothfilm.com.