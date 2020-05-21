The Rehoboth Beach Film Society is offering virtual cinema access a number of movies this month, in support of the Cinema Art Theater:
- "Up from the Streets"
“From Louis Armstrong to James Booker, jazz and blues to rock and roll, New Orleans is known the world over for its phenomenal musicians and vibrant music scene. Hosted by Oscar nominee and six-time Grammy Winner Terence Blanchard, the film tells the story about how music and culture intersected to create a distinct form of expression on the joys and sorrows of life. Personal reflections by New Orleans’ musicians, commentary by national and international musicians such as Harry Connick Jr. and Wynton Marsalis, along with archival and newly filmed performances, paint the picture of “this city of music.” The 2019 film runs 104 minutes and is not rated.
- “Michelin Stars—Tales from the Kitchen” is a grand dining documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes in-depth look at the lives and stresses of Michelin-starred chefs.
“Director Rasmus Dinesen, producer Jesper Jarl Becker and culinary producer Kristian Brask Thomsen come together to form a trio that has been involved in all areas of the culinary world for decades. Rather than showing the usual glamorous experience of a diner seated at a table in an awarded restaurant, or a peek into the whirring kitchen, this film brings us into the minds of some of the world’s greatest chefs. It is raw, emotional and pulls back the curtain to reveal the pressures felt by many top chefs to achieve the revered Michelin stars, and the perception of these achievements or failures by the world’s top critics.
“Together they have successfully created a journey that investigates the myths and mysteries surrounding the Michelin stars and the seemingly secretive awarding process. Viewers go behind-the-scenes and observe chefs who are motivated by such pressure to maintain stars or gain a Michelin star. In the next breath, we sense the regret of those chefs that did not achieve that coveted star or are physically or emotionally weighed down by the thought of failing.”
The 2017 U.S./Denmark production runs 82 minutes and is in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Danish and Japanese with English subtitles. It is not rated.
- "The Beast in the Jungle” an epic love story based on the 1903 novella written by Henry James.
“Set in a remote English country mansion and stretching from the Jamesian era to a globalized present-day setting, the film uses dance to recount the unconventional tale of John Marcher (Dane Jeremy Hurst) and May Bartram (Sarah Reynolds). During a chance encounter 10 years after first meeting, May reminds John that he once revealed to her a deep and menacing conviction that his life would be defined by a life-changing experience — one that was waiting for him ‘like a Beast in the Jungle.’
“Intrigued by his continued belief in this foreboding secret, May decides to stay by John’s side and soon develops feelings of genuine love for him. John is not able to reciprocate her devotion, preferring instead to resume his shallow life as a travelling businessperson. Only when it’s too late does John realize that the beast had already sprung in the jungle of his life.
The 2019 Dutch film runs 87 minutes and is not rated.
The RBFS is inviting film buffs to help keep the Cinema Art Theater’s future bright by visiting rehobothfilm.com for streaming links to watch one or several available films. Each distributor sets the fee, they noted, “but if more than one person is watching, it is a bargain.” Prices and film dates vary, and a portion of proceeds will go to the CAT.
For more information on this series, other events, or to become a member, visit the Rehoboth Beach Film Society website at rehobothfilm.com or call (302) 645-9095.