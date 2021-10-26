The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS) will host a special event, Fall Flicks Flash, at the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware (UUSD) during the traditional Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival (RBIFF) weekend. Four special films will be screened on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13, with one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. on both days. The UUSD will host its annual Craft Faire both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A safe-distance seating plan will be utilized at the UUSD, with just 50 percent of seats available. The current policy is that masks are required while in the UUSD building. (Check the RBFS website closer to the special screenings for an update.)
Admission costs $12 per film and can be purchase online up to 5 p.m. on the day prior to each film screening. If seats are available, admissions can be purchased, in cash only, on the day of a film’s screening, when doors open 30 minutes before the film starts. (Note that tickets are non-refundable and may not be exchanged for other screening dates/times or film titles.)
No food or beverages are available in the building, except bottled water purchased at UUSD. Weather permitting, a food tent will be outside selling home-made soups (unheated) and baked goods.
Films featured during the event include:
- Screening on Friday, Nov 12, at 10:30 a.m. is “Storm Lake,” a documentary about a family-run community newspaper. The Storm Lake Times, a small-town, twice-weekly newspaper, covers critically important local issues and serves as the glue that holds the town together. But, against the backdrop of a collapsing journalism ecosystem and a crushing pandemic, how can the paper avoid the fate of so many other newspapers? The 2021 film, made in the U.S. runs 85 minutes and is not rated.
- Screening on Friday, Nov 12, at 2 p.m. is “Confetti,” a family drama, based on writer/director Ann Hu’s own experiences, that tells the story of young immigrant mother’s love for her special-needs daughter. “When her mother learns that Meimei suffers from dyslexia, as do 1 in 10 people worldwide, she will stop at nothing to help her, including leaving her life in China behind and venturing alone with Meimei to New York City, braving a place she knows nothing about and speaking not a word of English. Their pursuit of the impossible is a rollercoaster, impacted by the numerous people who come into their lives and affect their journey along the way.” The 2020 film, made in the U.S., runs 85 minutes and is not rated.
- Screening on Saturday, Nov 13, at 10:30 a.m. is “Hive,” a drama that tells the true story of a young Kosovan woman. The winner of three 2021 Sundance Film Festival Awards (World Cinema: Grand Jury Prize, Directing Award, and Audience Award) and Kosovo’s official entry for the 2022 Oscars for Best International Film, “Hive” follows Fahrije who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo. In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls together the other widows in her community to launch a business selling a local food product. Finding healing and solace in considering a future without their husbands, their will to begin living independently is met with hostility. The 2021 film, made in Albania, runs 84 minutes and is not rated. It is shown in Albanian with English subtitles.
- Screening on Saturday, Nov 13, at 2 p.m. is “Love is Love is Love,” a woven tale of three stories that revolve around love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. “Two for Dinner” is the story of a married couple temporarily living in two different locations who are more separated than they think. “Sailing Lesson” is about a long-married couple who spend a day on a sailboat rekindling their romance while unexpected events arise. “Late Lunch” is about a young woman who recently lost her mother and gathers together a group of her mother’s friends to share memories, with surprising revelations. Directed by Eleanor Coppola (“Paris Can Wait”), the film’s cast includes Rosanna Arquette, Kathy Baker, Cybill Shepherd and Rita Wilson. The 2021 film, made in the U.S., runs 91 minutes and is rated PG-13.
Visit www.rehobothfilm.com for more information about the films, screening schedules and purchasing tickets online. For more information on this series, other events, or to become a member, visit the Rehoboth Beach Film Society website at rehobothfilm.com or call (302) 645-9095.