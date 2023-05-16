The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach have partnered to produce the city’s arts festival on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Based in downtown Rehoboth’s Grove Park, artists will showcase and sell their work, giving visitors the opportunity to buy original pieces and mingle with their creators.
“The Rehoboth Art League is proud to present this event as another way to bring creative minds to coastal Delaware. Held just prior to Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of summer for this beach town — the event will fill Grove Park with tents of original, quality artwork,” organizers said.
Artists featured in this event are members of the art league and have been juried into the show based on their respective mediums. Each artist will have their own booth along the pathways of Grove Park to discuss their creative process and have their work available for sale. Sales transactions will be completed with individual artists. Visit rehobothartleague.org for the complete list of juried artists.
The event is free and open to everyone. The event is sponsored by WSFS Bank, The Insurance Market and Community Bank Delaware. The festival’s rain date is Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the art league, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.